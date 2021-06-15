Modi and his ministers meet twice in 4 days before likely cabinet reshuffle





While there is no official word on the expansion or reshuffle of the Union’s Cabinet so far from the Center, there is speculation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held two continuous meetings with senior officials. party leaders and two separate groups of ministers within four days. Some members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), requesting anonymity, mentioned that the Prime Minister’s meetings with his Cabinet colleagues are nothing more than routine business to find out what is happening in their ministries and the future. growth plan in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis. The prime minister is said to have provided an update on the work of the government over the past two years and raised various other issues, a source said. The two brainstorming sessions – one Friday last week and the second Monday – were held at the residence of Prime Minister 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The sources said the two interactions of cabinet ministers with the prime minister lasted nearly five hours each. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, as well as BJP President JP Nadda and Saffron Party Secretary General BL Santhosh met Modi during the last session he held for collect suggestions on necessary improvements in the functioning of government. and how to achieve synergy between government and organization. Union ministers Sadananda Gowda, VK Singh and V. Muraleedharan were among others who reportedly joined the deliberations. Friday’s meeting brought together Interior Minister Amit Shah, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Jitendra Singh, BJP leader Nadda and Santhosh. Although the party maintained that such meetings were a regular matter and had only gained attention now because physical meetings were held after a long hiatus, they were seen as part of an exercise to seek the opinion of key party leaders on critical issues including pandemic management and how different departments managed to function when the country was hit by Covid-19 and restrictions were in place. Political observers and party insiders believe it could be an exercise ahead of an expected Cabinet expansion and reshuffle, but there has been no official word yet. –IANS rake (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

