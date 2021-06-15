Boris Johnson is confident lockdown restrictions will end in England on July 19





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “confident” that no further delay in lifting the remaining Covid restrictions in England will be necessary and will end on July 19 (Photo: Shutterstock) Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “confident” that no further delay in lifting the remaining Covid restrictions in England will be necessary and will end on July 19. The Prime Minister confirmed on Monday (June 14) that the lockdown measures will remain in place until July – postponed to June 21 – due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant. “Now is the time to let go of the accelerator” The prime minister said July 19 would now be the “end date” for remaining restrictions on social contacts. Covid restrictions in England were due to end on June 21, but that was pushed back four weeks to July 19 amid the rise of the Delta variant. Limits on the number of sporting events, pubs and cinemas will remain in place, nightclubs will remain closed, and people will be encouraged to continue working from home where possible. However, the 30-person cap for wedding ceremonies and receptions, as well as vigils, will be lifted on June 21, with limits set by venues based on social distancing requirements. Mr Johnson said it made sense to wait a little longer and is confident that no further delay will be necessary. It is indisputably clear that vaccines work and the scale of vaccine rollout has made our position incomparably better than in previous waves, ”he said. But now is the time to let go of the accelerator because, on the safe side, we now have the chance in the next four weeks to save thousands of lives by vaccinating millions more. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:72.3633%"/> Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: We have to learn to live with this virus and we have to learn how we can live our normal lives with this virus, so I am reflecting the words of the Prime Minister, which I am of course with fully agree July 19. Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said it was unfortunate that ministers had to order a delay of up to a month for the final phase of the roadmap. When asked if the restrictions will ease on July 19 or if there could be another delay, Mr Gove told Sky News: This will be the end date. What we said is that we won’t lift these restrictions until June 21, in the roadmap it doesn’t say before, and the gist of the roadmap was to incorporate an element flexibility and prudence. It’s unfortunate that we have this break before we move on to step 4, but what we want to do is make sure that when we do this move, we don’t go back. Because the worst thing for business, the worst thing for any of us, would be to open up again and then very quickly find that we have to reimpose restrictions.

