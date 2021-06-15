Jokowi’s 5 hopes for college graduates, number 1 is non-negotiable





In addition to this, you need to know more about it.Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed five hopes for university graduates (PT) to contribute to the development of the Indonesian nation and state. Hope number 1 is non-negotiable because it supports the unity and integrity of nation and state. The first hope expressed by Jokowi is that university graduates not only have a strong dedication to the advancement of the nation, but must also show tolerance in diversity. “He is a character that cannot be negotiated,” Jokowi said in an interview with Minister of Education, Culture and Higher Education (Mendikbud Dikti) Nadiem Makarim, who was uploaded on Youtube of the presidential secretariat, Tuesday (15/6/2021). The second hope, Jokowi wants PT graduates to have character and skill learning hard, always learning new things and active in knowledge. This is important, because the future of the nation will be filled with upheavals and major changes. “The future will be full of upheavals, will be full of great changes. We know that this has to change very quickly, even full of competition without lifelong learning, our graduates will be left behind by the development of science and technology that is happening. develops very quickly, ”Jokowi said. Next, third hope, Jokowi wants PT graduates not only to have academic ability in the future, but also the ability to innovate and be innovative. In addition, being able to be a problem solver to the social problems of society. “Able to become a solver of social problems that exist in society, his work is not only scientific work, but also work that solves social problems through the use of technology, innovation and also entrepreneurship, ”Jokowi said. science and technology

Next, the fourth hope, Jokowi wants PT graduates to master the latest science and technology that may not have been mastered by campuses, but has developed into the industrial world. Therefore, it is very important to involve the industry in the world of education. “Therefore, industrial involvement in on-campus education is very important, as well as inter-campus collaboration to accelerate the process of developing and mastering the latest science and technology,” Jokowi explained. Fifth, Jokowi hopes that Indonesian university graduates will not only be ready for work, but can also create jobs. It is therefore very important to have training in entrepreneurship. “Our graduates are not only ready to fill jobs, but are also able to create jobs. It is the importance of entrepreneurship education and also intensive interaction with the industrial world that is an important key to the innovative work of our graduates, ”Jokowi said. Source: BeritaSatu.com

