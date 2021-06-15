After Tense 2020, Mitsotakis and Erdogan are pushing for a rapprochement | greece, politics





BRUSSELS – A face-to-face meeting at a NATO session led Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to say they would give peace a chance after a tense 2020 which raised fears of conflict. Turkey had alternated between maintaining provocations, including plans to hunt energy off the Greek islands, with removing pressure on Greece and the European Union when talks on sanctions were brought up. Erdogan has used the tactic on several occasions and withdrew from the aggression again, apparently agreeing with Mitsotakis that the level of tension should be lowered to give diplomacy a chance again, said Greek government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni. “The two agreed that the direct contact was positive and despite the diametrically opposed positions of the two countries on various issues, they agreed that the tensions of 2020 should not be repeated in 2021,” Peloni said during a briefing. press, said the State of Athens. -Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA). She added that the two leaders also welcomed the activation of all existing communication channels and expressed their satisfaction with the promotion of the positive 25-point agenda, on which all the deputy ministers are already working. Foreign Affairs of Greece and Turkey, as well as the Greece-Turkey Agreement for the Mutual Recognition of Covid-19 Vaccination Certificates. Peloni said: “Mitsotakis underlined that Greece and Turkey can work together to solve the problem of migrants and refugees and the fight against smuggling networks in accordance with the EU-Turkey statement”. We will see if this is catch all because Erdogan has repeatedly threatened to unleash on the EU – through Greece and its islands – more refugees and migrants who have gone to Turkey fleeing war, conflict and hardship. economic on their lands, mainly in Syria, Afghanistan and sub-Saharan Africa.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos