NA session sinks into chaos as lawmakers throw things, swear at each other – Pakistan





The National Assembly witnessed a ruckus on Tuesday as lawmakers from the Treasury and opposition benches almost came to blows and threw things at each other.

The chaos began when opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif attempted to speak, for a second day, during the general debate on the 2021-2022 federal budget.

Videos widely shared on social media showed PTI’s Ali Awan cursing at an opposition member and throwing a book at his rival, who sent it back to him.

Later, budget books were seen flying through the National Assembly Hall as lawmakers on both sides tried to hit each other head-on.

“Today the whole nation saw on their television screens how the ruling party has resorted to hooliganism and even naked abuse. It only shows how ethically shallow Imran Khan and his whole party are. and how the PTI became a fascist and abusive party. Unhappy! ”Sharif tweeted after the session.

PML-N lawmaker Marriyum Aurangzeb blamed Prime Minister Imran Khan for the episode.

“This is the reality of the Naya Pakistan that Imran Khan created. It is a reflection of his fascist mindset,” she tweeted. “He will spare no effort to paralyze [the] parliament and weaken democracy. Throw budget books to the opposition. This is Imran Khans Riyaasat-e-Madina. “

Members of the government, however, held the opposition responsible for the uproar.

Defending his conduct, PTI’s Awan said that although his swearing video has gone viral on social media, it was members of the opposition who crossed the line first.

He shared another video showing members of the opposition shouting anti-government slogans and wrote: “The PML-N members started swearing and shoved our members; my reaction was a response to their actions. It is important to see both sides of the image. “

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the “fighting” started with slogans launched by PML-N MP Ali Gohar Khan. “PML-N MPs swore openly avoiding all parliamentary values, which made some young MPs emotional, and then the budget book launch started,” he tweeted.

Chaudhry also said PTI MP Maleeka Bokhari was struck by a book thrown by PML-N lawmakers that injured her eye.

Commenting on the pandemonium, MP Mohsin Dawar said that “today was one of the lowest points in Pakistan’s parliamentary history”.

“Democracy and parliament have been disfigured under the instructions of those who selected the unworthy in parliament,” he tweeted.

Similar scenes were seen in the lower house on Monday when, in an unprecedented move, members of the Treasury blocked the opposition leader from opening the general budget debate, saying the government would not allow him, as well as the president of the PPP, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, to take the floor. without first having a written guarantee that they would hear the speeches of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the ministers in silence.

Members of the Treasury, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other ministers stood up and started hitting desks and throwing Chor, Chor (thief, thief) slogans as soon as President Asad Qaiser gave the floor to the Leader of the Opposition to open the general debate on the 2021-2022 federal budget which was presented by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on June 11 amid a similar loud protest from the opposition.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos