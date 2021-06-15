Judge Isa’s wife casts doubt on PM Bani Gala’s money trail





ISLAMABAD:

Sarina Isa, wife of Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa, has raised serious questions about the money trail submitted by Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Supreme Court regarding the purchase of his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad.

Sarina wrote a two-page letter to the executive committee of the Lahore High Court Bar Association which recently passed a resolution for the accountability of judges and generals.

A copy of the letter is also sent to President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister of Law Farogh Naseem and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister in charge of accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar.

In a letter, Sarina said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) confirmed that she sent money from her own account which she maintained with a reputable bank. The “money trail” was fully established, she added.

Sarina said the bar would be surprised to learn that Prime Minister Imran failed to provide similar information to the Supreme Court regarding the acquisition of land “dear” to Bani Gala as well as properties on Constitution Avenue.

Also Read: Legal Channels Used to Purchase Isa: SC Assets

“The story Imran Khan told was that a former wife of his Jemima Goldsmith sent money to a friend of hers, a gentleman, who passed it on to her. Interestingly, the bank that used it closed its doors so that its history could not be verified, ”reads the letter Sarina Isa wrote to the bar.

The letter further stated why Jemima was so kind to send money to the prime minister in the first place and “if she did, why she did not send money directly to Imran Khan”.

She added that Prime Minister Imran never answered this question.

Sarina Isa said Prime Minister Imran’s version was accepted by Judge Umar Ata Bandial after being asked tough questions in the assets case against the prime minister.

“… why there have been two different tests when Imran Khan leads a political party, a member of parliament and now a prime minister,” she said in a letter, adding that although she did not ever held public office, she provided details of her assets, which Prime Minister Imran does not have.

Sarina said she and her husband voluntarily disclosed details of their assets on the Supreme Court’s website.

She also alleged that the Prime Minister and the Federal Minister of Law violated their oath by paying millions of rupees to bar associations after filing an appeal against her husband in an attempt to seek their support.

“I hope you will make it clear to the government that the bar association cannot be incorporated and that the government should not use the carrot of money for support and that no amount of money can dilute the principles, ”the letter says.

