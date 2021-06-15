Boris Johnson’s ‘commitment’ to ensuring Grenfell-style fire never happens again is called into question

5 minutes to read

Campaigners for a safer coating have denounced the Prime Minister’s claim that he is committed to ensuring that another Grenfell-style fire does not happen again, arguing that the government still has not done enough to avoid another tragedy.

The fire that ravaged the Grenfell Residential Tower in west London in 2017 was the worst the country has seen since World War II and claimed the lives of 72 people, many of them children.

On the fourth anniversary of the tragedy this week, Boris Johnson tweeted that his “thoughts are with the survivors, the bereaved and the community at large affected by this devastating fire”, and reiterated the commitment of the government to “make sure this does not happen again”.

But Johnson’s message was quickly picked up by people challenging his “pledge,” pointing out that thousands of people still live in high-rise buildings with potentially dangerous flammable cladding, similar to the one that enclosed Grenfell Tower, and was the key to the extent of the destruction inflicted. by fire.

Lucy Brown, of the End Our Cladding Scandal campaign, said we have yet to see the government’s actions match Johnson’s gloomy words.

“There has been no criminal prosecution, Grenfell survivors continue to live in temporary housing and millions of residents are still trapped in dangerous or potentially dangerous buildings,” Brown told PoliticsHome.

“We call on Boris Johnson to now support the pledges made to the victims and survivors of Grenfell, as well as residents across the UK. We will hold him accountable to make sure that never again means never again. “

The government is directly funding the remediation of all hazardous coatings in buildings over 18m in height at a cost of £ 5bn. For buildings less than this height, tenants will be able to participate in a government-backed funding scheme where the costs they will be charged to secure buildings will cost no more than £ 50 per month.

However, activists strongly dispute that any tenant should have to pay the cost of building a house that they bought in good faith. They also believe the overall bill to fix houses is £ 15bn, far more than the government has offered so far.

Conservative MP Sir Peter Bottomley, and father, has repeatedly said those responsible, knowingly or not, are developers, builders, owners, building control, national regulators and component manufacturers – and not the tenants.

Bills reached £ 150,000 for some tenants in apartment buildings when asked to pay to replace siding, wooden balconies and repair fire breaks. Even at a recovery rate of £ 50 per month, apartments can lose value and become almost impossible to sell.

Conservative MP Stephen MacPartland campaigned unsuccessfully for comprehensive tenant protection in the fire safety bill and harshly criticized his own party’s handling of the crisis.

He told PoliticsHome that four years after the Grenfell Tower tragedy, the country is still in the midst of a “building safety crisis.”

He said: “Millions of tenants face the real threat of bankruptcy this year as ministers sleep at work. We talk too much and not enough action.

“The tenants are screaming to be heard and we have to listen to the people who live in these apartments, not tell them that we have fixed the problem when it clearly is not!

The aluminum composite material (ACM) used on the Grenfell Tower was banned following the fire, although non-ACM coatings like high pressure laminate panels (HPL) remain a serious risk to building safety. The Association of Residential Management Agents (ARMA), estimated that more than 500,000 people are affected by the cladding crisis.

Labor MP Hilary Benn was another fierce critic of how the government handled the need for better fire protection following the Grenfell Tower fire.

He said: “The only way to make sure this doesn’t happen again is to remove all the dangerous coatings and fix all the fire safety issues that have been found on hundreds of blocks across the country.

“It’s a scandal that four years after Grenfell there are still so many people living in homes at risk of fire. The government must present a comprehensive plan to address it. “

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: “The Grenfell Tower fire was a terrible tragedy and we are doing everything in our power to implement the recommendations of the first investigation phase. Work has been completed or is underway in 95% of the buildings identified with ACM cladding at the start of 2020.

“The government will continue to stand with the community to honor those who have lost their lives and to ensure that justice is served. Our thoughts are with them as they remember the lives lost in the tragedy of four years ago.

‘We are making the biggest building safety improvements in 40 years with our Safe Buildings Bill and unprecedented £ 5bn funding to keep residents safe, along with new measures important for improving the quality of social housing for residents. ”

The government has already banned the use of all combustible materials on all high-rise buildings, hospitals and student accommodation over 18 meters.

In April of this year, Inside Housing reported that 223 buildings across the country still had ACM siding that had not yet been removed.