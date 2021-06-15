Jokowi targets 1 million Covid-19 vaccines per day, Bio Farma: stock is safe





Suara.com – Bio Farma general secretary and Covid-19 vaccine spokesperson Bambang Heriyanto said he was ready to meet with President Joko Widodo or Jokowi’s goal of speeding up the vaccination of one million people by day. Bambang said the current vaccine stock still allows for one million vaccinations per day. He explained that currently Indonesia has agreed with Sinovac to bring up to 260 million doses, then 61 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, 50 million doses of Novavax vaccine. “So if in total there are already more than 360 commitments, plus multilateral cooperation if we can capture the commitment of Covac 50 million, it could approach 400 million. I think that is sufficient for our needs. 363 people who will be vaccinated, “Bambang said during the KPCPEN-FMB9 discussion on Tuesday (6/15/2021). Read also:

Jakarta’s Covid-19 Cases Are Soaring, Here Are 3 Directions From Jokowi To Anies Despite this, Bambang said the government is currently ensuring that all planned vaccines can arrive on time so that collective immunity soon reached. “Because globally, the need for a COVID-19 vaccine is very high. Meanwhile, supply available well below these needs. Of course, our government has to work hard together to get a vaccine that meets our needs, ”he said. So far, the Indonesian government has obtained 94,728,400 doses of the vaccine, with details of Sinovac (84,500,000 doses), AstraZeneca COVAX Facility (8,228,400 doses) and Sinopharm (2 million doses). In addition to the national vaccination program, the government has also opened a mutual cooperation vaccination program run by private companies for their employees to help speed up vaccination. Vaccines used in mutual cooperation vaccination program should be different from national vaccination program, so far mutual cooperation uses Sinopharm and Cansino vaccines. Read also:

Jokowi: Learning can be anywhere, not just on campus “From Sinopharm, we already have a commitment of 7.5 million, with non-regrouping 7.5 million too. So a total of 15 million. Then from Cansino there is a commitment until the end of December of 5 million. I think it’s enough to meet our needs, ”Bambang said.







