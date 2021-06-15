Byron Donalds thinks about talking politics … and golf, with Donald Trump





U.S. Representative Byron Donalds, a rising star in the conservative movement, reflected Tuesday on his audience with former President Donald Trump in Mar-A-Lago.

Donalds and about a dozen members of Congress were invited to meet Trump in a conclave that the Republican of Naples described as a “political meeting.”

“We’ve really spent a lot of time talking about public policy and the things that unfortunately are happening in the country,” the congressman said on Fox Business Network’s “Varney and Co”.

“We were talking about all the politics, obviously about electoral security, tax policy, immigration was a big topic of conversation looking at the disaster we have on our southern border. We’ve even looked at energy policy and a lot of those issues, ”Donalds explained.

“The president, he’s very concerned about what’s going on in the country,” Donalds added, referring to the former president who lost to Joe Biden in November.

“Because even despite COVID-19, we are really on a course for our economy to be even bolder in the future than it is now. This administration in power right now is nothing but a disaster for the economic future here in the United States, ”argued Donalds.

The discourse was not exclusively limited to Bidenism, during this time. Trump is still a world-class golfer, at least if the former president’s first-person account is to be believed.

“The president was in a good mood. He is in excellent health. He really looks gorgeous. He shot a 71 the day I was with him, ”Donalds said of Trump, 75. “I was a little jealous. I have never shot a 71 a day in my life. He is fine.

When asked if Trump actually got a 71, Donalds doubled up.

“He made it clear in the room,” Donalds told host Stuart Varney. “He has the confidence and arrogance to back it up. Who am I to challenge him? Every golf stroke I hit off the tee is fair, so I’m not going to say a word about it. “

