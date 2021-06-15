Why McConnell and Trump are on a collision course





“There is no doubt that to win you have to, in most of the states that will determine who will be in the majority next time around, appeal to a general election audience,” McConnell told the radio talk show host. curator Hugh Hewitt on Monday. “And some of the candidates who have come forward to these primaries clearly haven’t. I’ll keep an eye on that. I hope we don’t have to intervene. But if we do, we will.”

McConnell’s statement is rightly understood as a warning to former President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly said in recent times that he wants to play a very active role in the 2022 campaign.

While Trump has not set any sort of guidelines for who he will support and why, we have some solid clues. Trump loves the people (and politicians) who love him. The more you praise Trump (and buy into his increasingly savage conspiracy theories), the more favorably he is inclined towards you.

Which, you will notice, has nothing to do with whether a candidate has the best chance of winning a seat in the general election next November. Trump is talking about Trump – and his endorsements seem very likely to echo this self-focus. McConnell, like it or hate it, has long focused on the Party and secured as many seats as possible for the GOP.

These two views will inevitably collide.

In fact, this is already happening in Alaska. Trump has lashed out at Senator Lisa Murkowski (right) again and again – after her vote to impeach him for his actions (and inaction) in the Jan.6 riot on the U.S. Capitol. “I think she will be greeted very hard by the voters of Alaska in 15 months, and I will be there to campaign against her!” Trump promised in a statement last week. Trump has yet to approve a candidate against Murkowski, but Kelly Tshibaka, former commissioner of the Alaska Department of Administration, has announced his candidacy and is openly posing as a Trump-ier alternative to the incumbent. It’s a problem for McConnell. Because Senators ALWAYS support Senators running for re-election, except in extreme circumstances. And the Senate Leadership Fund, the super PAC close to McConnell, has already endorsed Murkowski – saying she “embodies Alaska’s long tradition of effective Republican leadership that gets results for the state and its citizens.” .

While Alaska is the only Senate race where McConnell and Trump disagree at the moment, it seems highly unlikely to be the last.

Take Missouri. The GOP field in the open-seat race to replace retired Senator Roy Blunt (R) becomes very crowded, with Rep. Vicky Hartzler the last participant. This kind of mess in the GOP realm plays into the hands of former governor Eric Greitens, the controversial ex-governor who resigned following the testimony of a woman who felt coerced into sexual acts by him and alleged he threatened to post explicit photos of her if she disclosed their relationship. (Greitens has previously denied blackmailing or threatening the woman.) Greitens has openly positioned himself as the Trump candidate in the race. “I think now the people of Missouri need a fighter in the United States Senate,” Greitens said in a video announcing his candidacy earlier this year. “They need someone who will go as I will, as I have pledged to, to defend the policies of President Trump America First and also to protect the people of Missouri from Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and the program. radical leftist of Chuck Schumer. ” The Kansas City Star wrote over race weekend:

“In the worst-case scenario for Greitens’ opponents, a wide primary field without a strong anti-Greitens alternative could fracture the vote and allow the former governor to win with just 20%. an important part of the party, because control of the Senate is at stake. “

Trump’s backing for Greitens would likely ensure the former governor would be the GOP candidate – and the race would immediately be more competitive for Democrats in the general election.

Earlier this month at a rally in North Carolina, Trump surprised everyone by backing Rep. Ted Budd (R) in the race to replace retired Senator Richard Burr (R). By choosing Budd, Trump not only ignored former Gov. Pat McCrory, but also shot him in his speech. “You can’t pick people who have already lost two races,” said McCrory’s Trump. “You cannot choose people who have already lost two races, who do not stand up for our values.” (McCrory lost governor races in 2008 and 2016). McCrory is widely regarded as the GOP candidate with the greatest appeal in a general election.

In Pennsylvania, Trump frontrunner Sean Parnell has announced his campaign and campaigned for Trump endorsement in a crowded primary. (Parnell, who lost to Rep. Conor Lamb in 2020, spoke at the Republican National Convention.) In Georgia, Trump suggested his preferred candidate was former NFL star Herschel Walker, who is not living currently in the state. (Walker was at Trump’s Golf Club in New Jersey Monday night to celebrate the former president’s 75th birthday.) In Arizona, Trump criticized Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who is already running for the Senate, and Governor Doug Ducey, who most Republicans believe is their strongest potential candidate against freshman Senator Mark Kelly.

In short: there are ALL a bunch of races where Trump has already started to interfere or where the ground for his involvement is fertile. The real question is not whether Trump will pick sides in these races. He will be. The real issue is how much McConnell (and his aligned super PAC) pushes back – and who wins.

