Widodo urges Jakarta to step up vaccinations as infections skyrocket





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo has called on the Jakarta administration to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations amid an upsurge in cases, said the head of the Jakarta Provincial Legislative Assembly (DPRD ), Prasetyo Edi Marsudi. The vaccination program in ports and densely populated areas must be accelerated, Marsudi told reporters at the presidential palace on Tuesday. President Widodo convened the Jakarta Regional Leaders Communication Forum (Forkopimda) on Tuesday and issued guidelines on how to deal with a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. In addition to DPRD chief Marsudi, the forum included Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, Jakarta Regional Military Command Commander, Major General Mulyo Aji, Jakarta Metropolitan Police Chief, Inspector General Fadil Imran, as well as mayors and police chiefs from all over Jakarta. The president noted that COVID-19 cases in Jakarta have risen sharply, one of the causes being the entry of a new variant from India. “The president has asked us, as regional devices, to put the brakes on (the COVID-19 transmission),” Marsudi said. Related News: BNPB Transfers Control of Self-Isolation Facilities to Local Governments The president also asked members of Forkopimda to conduct field visits to help the public further comply with health protocols, he added. Governor Baswedan previously attributed the surge in coronavirus infections in the capital to the Eid al-Fitr holiday. Jakarta should pay more attention to the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases over the past week, he said in a roll call held on Sunday evening to remind agencies of their obligation to contain the spread. of COVID-19. There has been a 50% increase in infections in the capital, with the number of cases reaching 17,400 on June 11, 2021 against 11,500 on June 6, 2021, he observed. The COVID-19 positivity rate also rose to 17% on Sunday, from 9% a week earlier. “The number of new cases has increased in each of the last four days by 2,000, 2,300, 2,400 and 2,700 today,” Baswedan noted. The number of samples tested in laboratories has also increased eightfold against a fourfold increase prescribed by the WHO. Related news: 31 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Indonesia: Minister

