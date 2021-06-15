Sad ! : Donald Trump may have to publish his presidential memoir himself





Donald Trump is writing a book. And, like everything Donald Trump does, he’s already marketing it with a combination of hyperbole and outright lies. Although the former president has boasted that the rights to a memoir on his political career, the Book of All Books is contested by major publishers, and that he has already turned down very substantial offers from two of the biggest and of the most prestigious publishing houses, journalists have discovered no evidence to support his claims. According to Politico, none of the editors and editors contacted from the Big Five Penguin Random House, Hachette Book Group, HarperCollins, Macmillan Publishers and Simon & Schusters publishing houses said they were aware of such an offer. One source was openly skeptical of his claims. He fucked so many editors that before running for president, none of the big 5 would work with [him] more, the source told Politico.

Among other things, the challenges of fact-checking weigh on the prospect of releasing Trump, given that he can’t even admit he lost the election, as one industry figure pointed out at Politico. Additionally, an exodus of other writers and a staff uprising in the unlikely event that they strike a deal with the former president are among the many issues that publishers could face if they choose to acquire the memoir. of Trump, Javelins Keith Urbahn. highlighted.

Already, Trumpworld’s author posting has become an act of public relations juggling. Simon & Schusters, a multi-million dollar deal with Mike Pence has led hundreds of staff and thousands of outside supporters, including well-known authors, to circulate a petition demanding that the publisher drop the next book former vice presidents and cease making deals with authors linked to the Trump administration. The company rejected those calls, and the Pences deal, along with the contract for the forthcoming book from former White House adviser Kellyanne Conways, would be successful.

Other former members of the administration have also reportedly cashed in major publishing deals, including former Attorney General William Barr, former first-in-law Jared Kushner and former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. But 45 itself may just be too radioactive. The former president’s predicament is unusual to say the least, given that there was a bidding war on the books of his predecessors, Barack and Michelle Obama, soon after leaving office, a deal total which would have reached a record amount of 65 million dollars. Aside from the fate of Trump’s memoirs, there will be no shortage of tales of his unprecedented tenure; The upcoming flood features headlines from New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jeremy Peters, Wall Street Journals Michael Bender, and Washington Post reporters Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, all of whom are said to have scheduled Trump interviews.

Meanwhile, Trump, who says he writes like crazy, comes as a surprise, given that (a) many of his past works have been written by ghosts, and (b) his own literary inclinations are somewhat dubious, may end up self-publishing his book, like his son before. him. Not that he admits it. Just because he hasn’t accepted one of his many offers yet, he told Politico, doesn’t mean I won’t accept them in the future, assuming they exist.

