Boris Johnson’s Global Britain Needs More Than A Small Australian Trade Deal

By comparison, Britain’s new trade relationship with the European Union is expected to result in a long-term production loss of around 4% compared to staying in the bloc, according to a previous forecast from the UK Office for Budget Responsibility, which produces economic projections for the government.

The deal with Australia comes as the UK government struggles to come to an agreement with the European Union, its most important trading partner. Continuing tensions between the two sides over trade with Northern Ireland escalated at the G7 meeting this weekend, raising the risk of a trade feud just six months after Brexit was finalized.

The UK has unilaterally extended grace periods for certain checks of goods entering Northern Ireland, which the EU says violates the Brexit deal that entered into force this year. Experts say if British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to deliver real trade benefits, he should focus on easing tensions with Brussels.

“You can’t be a ‘Global Britain’ if you don’t manage your most important international relationship,” Simon Usherwood, professor of politics and international studies at the Open University in England, told CNN Business.

“Other countries are asking, ‘Why would we want to make deals with a country that doesn’t seem to be living up to the terms of the deals it has already made? Not just any agreements, but those with its closest and most important trading partner? ” ‘,” he added.

The UK is hoping for much bigger deals with countries such as the US and India have also taken a hit given US President Joe Biden’s desire to focus on domestic issues and a devastating coronavirus wave in India.

Australian agreement

Details of the deal with Australia have yet to be announced and implementation is not expected to begin until next year, but some UK companies and trade experts are already pouring cold water on the claim British Trade Secretary Liz Truss said the deal “is good for Britain”.

UK farmers and other food and drink producers fear the deal will allow cheap agricultural imports, including meat, and set a dangerous precedent for negotiations with other major agricultural exporters, including states United, New Zealand, Canada and Mexico. They also say the negotiations were rushed.

“The risks here are enormous for the entire food and beverage supply chain and, in the absence of any formal impact assessment to suggest otherwise, we remain extremely concerned about the impact on sensitive sectors of our industry, “Scottish agriculture representatives said last week, in an open letter to Truss.

The UK government said in a statement on Tuesday that UK farmers would be “protected” as duty-free imports would be capped for 15 years. Yet the government has previously recognized that “Australia has a strong comparative advantage in its exports of cattle meat” and may be able to supply UK retailers “at a lower cost than domestic producers”.

Even if imports are phased in over a longer period, they could still lead to the demise of “many, many cattle and sheep farms across the UK,” according to Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU ) from England and Wales.

The union fears that British farmers will find it difficult to compete with countries which have considerably larger and more productive agricultural sectors and, in some cases, lower environmental and animal welfare standards.

“The biggest risk is the cumulative effect of all of these trade deals… which is really at the heart of our concerns,” said Nick von Westenholz, director of trade and business strategy at the National Farmers’ Union. A trade deal that puts farmers out of business would also undermine the UK government’s “leveling” program to boost investment in areas outside major cities, Von Westenholz added.

Does not replace EU trade

According to the British government, the deal with Australia will reduce tariffs on products such as cars, Scotch whiskey, biscuits and ceramics, strengthening a trade relationship worth $ 13.9 billion. dollars ($ 19.5 billion) last year.

It will also make it easier for Brits under 35 to travel and work in Australia and reduce the price consumers pay for products like Jacob’s Creek wines.

“This is global Britain in its best light and successful deals that strengthen our alliances and help ensure every part of the country rebuilds better after the pandemic,” Johnson said on Tuesday.

But British companies were quick to point out that the deal was not enough to thwart what the UK gave up when it chose to exit the European Union, which accounts for 47% of UK trade worth over $ 660 billion ($ 927 billion) per year. .

“Trade with Australia is only about 1.2% of the UK’s total, so while an agreement will have welcome benefits, it will not compensate for current problems with trade with the European Union,” William Bain, Head of Trade Policy at the British Chamber of Commerce. said in a statement.

“We welcome an ambitious trade policy if it opens up new opportunities for our producers,” added representatives of the Scottish trade bodies.

“Having said that, we should not have any illusions that the EU market remains the most important export market, as it is the destination of two-thirds of all food exports. The new ones Post-Brexit trade deals with our largest export market, on our front door, have made this market more expensive, more complex and riskier to supply. “

Into the unknown

The British government said on Tuesday that the agreement with Australia takes a further step towards joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), an 11-country trade pact that includes New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and Singapore.

“Membership will create unprecedented opportunities for our farmers, manufacturers, innovators and investors to do business in the future engine room of the global economy,” according to Truss.

But several trade experts have stressed that even joining the CPTPP will not offset the negative impact of leaving the European Union.

The CPTPP has “nothing to do with the European Union, because [the EU] is an open market, ”said David Henig, UK director of the European Center for International Political Economy. In other words, joining the pact may lead to lower tariffs on some products, but this is not as beneficial as joining the EU’s single market, which also removes other barriers to trade. .

The risk is that, in its rush to make new trade deals and prove that leaving the European Union was worth it, Britain is giving too much. This already appears to be the case with the agreement with Australia.

“We don’t have all the details yet, but judged in terms of exports, this looks like a fantastic deal for Australia,” said Dmitry Grozoubinski, former trade negotiator for the Australian government and director of the consultancy firm in Australia. Geneva-based trade ExplainTrade.

“The deal immediately provides better access to the UK market than Australian beef, lamb and dairy producers enjoyed in the past, and only increases from there,” he said. at CNN Business. “We have far fewer details, however, of what the UK managed to extract in the form of concessions in return.”