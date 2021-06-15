Federal Cabinet decides to monitor the implementation of development projects under the PSDP – Pakistan





Posted Jun 15, 2021 4:44 PM

Federal Cabinet decides to monitor the implementation of development projects under the PSDP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal cabinet has decided to monitor the implementation of development projects under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

Its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan was held in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

Later, briefing the media on the cabinet decisions, Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said a mechanism would be developed to ensure the timely availability of funds for the projects. of development.

He said that a third party evaluation of development projects will be carried out to ensure transparency.

According to the Minister of Information, the annual PSDP for the next fiscal year is 900 billion rupees, and most of the megaprojects for Sindh will be funded from it.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the cabinet today approved the implementation of stormwater drainage projects as part of the Karachi Transformation Program.

The Cabinet also approved the National Digital Cable Policy.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said digitization of cable will improve quality and ensure people have access to more TV channels. He said we will also give cable operators the right to purchase content.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said there was also a proposal to reopen theaters from the 30th of this month. He said the final decision to this effect will be made by the National Command and Operator Center.

The Cabinet approved the appointment of social attachés in seven countries. On complaints from overseas Pakistanis, two officers from the Pakistani embassy in Saudi Arabia were recalled.

The Cabinet discussed the use of electronic voting machines in elections.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the Pakistan Election Commission received a presentation on EVM. He said the EVMs have been developed in accordance with the aspiration of the electoral commission. He said it is our desire that the next election be conducted using these electronic voting machines.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs informed the Prime Minister of the elections (the second amendment to the bill) recently passed by the National Assembly. He was informed that this bill has been sent to the Senate for approval.

He said that we consider overseas Pakistanis to be an important part of Pakistan and our priority is to give them franchise right.

The Information Minister urged the Supreme Court to have Shehbaz Sharif’s cases heard daily. He said people want to know the truth.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos