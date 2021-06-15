International Peace Delegation calls on the world to unite in moral clarity and prevent a Kurdish genocide





MORE than 100 politicians and trade unionists from across Europe and Latin America called on the world today to unite in moral clarity and prevent Turkish forces from committing genocide in the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan Iraqi. They gathered in Erbil, the regional capital, to condemn the ongoing illegal invasion by Turkish forces, whose nearly two-month bombardment of the Metina, Zap and Avashin regions of Duhok province resulted in virtually no no reaction from the international community. Heavy fighting continues in these areas, with Kurdish guerrilla forces fiercely opposing this illegal invasion. These large-scale attacks target not only the Kurdish guerrilla forces but also the achievements of the Kurdish people, with the aim of occupying southern Kurdistan. To date, the response to these attacks at the international level has unfortunately remained muted, said a statement from the Progressive International group released on Monday. Security forces were present in front of the hotel where the press conference was held, and the peace delegation was banned from reading its statement at United Nations offices in the city. Germany has been accused of colluding with Turkey after preventing 17 members of the delegation from leaving Düsseldorf last Saturday, citing potential damage to Berlin’s foreign relations. Another group was detained at Erbil International Airport and deported. Images sent to the Morning Star appeared to show the ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party (PDK) Peshmerga forces deployed in the Metina region with German-supplied weapons, which Kurdish officials say are being used in operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was among world leaders meeting Monday at the NATO summit in Brussels. He had in-depth talks with his American counterpart Joe Biden whom he described as fruitful and sincere. It is not clear whether Turkey’s involvement in the conflicts in Iraq, Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh and Syria, all arenas in which she is accused of war crimes have been discussed. Ankaras’ bombing of the UN-administered Makhmour refugee camp last week, which left three people dead, also appears to have been overlooked, adding weight to accusations that world powers are complicit in it. Turkish aggression. The camp, located in a disputed area between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi Federal Administration, is home to around 12,000 people. Most fled Turkey in the 1990s when more than 3,000 Kurdish villages were reduced to ashes in forced assimilation operations that killed thousands. A resident of Makhmour told the Morning Star that the situation in the camp was desperate, with NATO, Turkey and the PDK working together in a war against the Kurdish people. The bombing of the camp which caused the martyrdom of three people is a war crime. Erdogan wants to kill us all, says the resident, before asking: why are we ignored? The delegation for peace called for the world powers to be guided by morality and not by geostrategy and for the end of Mr. Erdogan’s neo-Ottoman expansionist project throughout the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean.

