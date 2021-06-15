Cait Writes to Pm Modi, Alleges Violation of Fdi Standards by Ecommerce Companies





The Confederation of All Traders (CAIT) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, calling for immediate action against e-commerce companies. The national traders body alleged that e-commerce companies, including Flipkart and Amazon, flouted existing FDI standards and treated India as a “banana republic”. The CAIT letter also alleged that the e-commerce companies had “the hidden intention to control, dominate and monopolize not only e-commerce, but even India’s retail trade” and that these companies had the intention to “relocate small traders” within the country. . The body’s explosive letter is the latest in a long line of complaints by the association against large e-commerce entities, particularly Amazon and Flipkart. As recently as last month, the association sent another letter to the government demanding legal action against Walmart-owned Flipkart for flouting FDI standards. According to the government-issued E-Commerce FDI rules, e-commerce entities with FDI cannot operate on an inventory-based model. In this model, e-commerce entities own the services and goods that they sell on the platform. CAIT has repeatedly accused Flipkart and Amazon of flouting these rules by creatively structuring its marketplace business model and creating a façade to exercise control over inventory and retail prices. “ The letter is part of CAIT’s Ecommerce Purification Week, which began on June 14. The move aimed to cleanse India’s e-commerce scene from unethical practices such as predatory pricing, deep discounts, loss financing, inventory control, and the adoption of preferential tariffs. sellers through foreign funded e-commerce platforms. Amazon and Flipkart are currently facing investigations by the Indian Competition Commission for alleged anti-competitive practices. While the companies asked the Karnataka High Court to stop the investigation, the HC ruled against the e-commerce companies and allowed the investigations to continue. The move was celebrated by many associations of traders, including the CAIT. In its latest letter, CAIT states that Indian traders are not against e-commerce. CAIT reiterated that their problem persists with disregard for regulations and unethical practices carried out by other e-commerce entities. “We strongly oppose unethical business practices and breaking the law. The business community is committed to ensuring that corporate sovereignty (sic) in India should not be compromised and that no power or entity should not present a challenge based on unethical business practices. “

First publication: June 15, 2021, 23:07 IS

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos