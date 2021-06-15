Christian leaders call for concrete action against forced conversions in Pakistan: World: Christianity Daily





Christian leaders in Pakistan have called for concrete action against the forced conversions occurring in the country, according to reports.

The International Christian Concern (ICC) reported that Pakistani Christian leaders have called for the need to take action against forced conversions and kidnappings of Hindi and Christian minors.

Last March, the Christianity Daily reported that a 13-year-old Christian woman from Lahore, Pakistan, was kidnapped and forced to convert to Islam so that she could also illegally marry a Muslim man. The child’s parents have filed a rape and illegal marriage complaint with the Lahore High Court in order to get their daughter, who remains with the Muslim man, back. Pakistan is said to be ranked fourth in the world for the most kidnapping cases.

The ICC cited an Asia News report which revealed the lack of support for minority rights.

“In our country, we have laws, commissions and a constitution that support the rights of minorities, but unfortunately some religious and political parties have become an obstacle to their implementation,” said Mariyam Kashif, activist for the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace, in an interview with News from Asia.

Asia News said that the Archdiocese of Karachi held a seminar on the subject last Friday to sensitize families in Korangi District that the church is on their side on the issue of forced conversions and the abduction of minors from marital purposes. The outlet pointed out that the lack of support for minors has persisted since 2017 amid sanctions under Pakistan’s code of a three to seven-year jail term capped at a fine of $ 3,200 for forced marriages.

The ICC added that Christian leaders have spoken of the need to enact laws that will combat and criminalize forced conversions and kidnappings, as well as raising the age of marriage to 18. These laws should preserve Christians and Hindus in Pakistan.

Currently, the ICC has said Pakistani laws criminalize kidnapping, sex with minors and forced marriage, but their implementation often depends on the religion of the complainants.

“However, when the issue of religion is introduced in these cases, the courts often side with the kidnappers, accepting false marriage and conversion certificates,” the ICC revealed.

Persecution of religious minorities such as Christians, Sikhs and Hindus continues in Pakistan where blasphemy laws are used to impose “severe punishment” on them and serve to discriminate against them.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced last May that he wanted their blasphemy laws passed globally. The ICC said Khan’s call to expand blasphemy laws comes after the radical political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan called on the government to expel a French ambassador who allegedly described the Prophet Muhammad as a cartoon . A blasphemy law case involved Christian nurses who were accused of it after allegedly scratching post-its containing verses from the Quran.

It was recently reported that Pakistan was allying with Chinese Communist Party propaganda as it pledged to engage in a crackdown on the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, a suspected “Uyghur terrorist” group that did not no longer exists.

