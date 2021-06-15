



Donald Trump has insisted he is writing the book of all books even though leading figures in US publishing said on Tuesday that no big house is likely to touch the 45th president’s memoir as it could stoke a staff uprising and it would be too difficult to get a book that was factually accurate.

When Trump left the White House in January, The Washington Post said he made 30,573 false or misleading statements while in office. Comments from insiders on the post were reported by Politico.

Former presidents traditionally look to their memories when they leave office after two terms, like Barack Obama, or are kicked out after one, like Trump. Since the Guardian broke the news of Michael Wolff’s first White House revealer, Fire and Fury, in January 2018, books about Trump and his presidency have proven to be a gold mine.

In a statement released last week, Trump, 75, said he turned down two book deals, from the most unlikely publishers, whom he did not name. I don’t want a deal right now, he said. I write like crazy anyway, though, and when the time comes, you’ll see the book of all books.

The New York Times reported that a two-pound, seven-figure deal with Simon & Schuster won by Mike Pence was crying Trump. A Trump spokesperson denied this. But the agreement of the former vice presidents also caused problems for Simon & Schuster, when staff members said the company should not promote bigotry.

The book contracts of other rightists have run into trouble in the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, serving Trump’s lie about electoral fraud and attempting to reverse his electoral defeat.

Simon & Schuster dropped an antitrust book by Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, which encouraged rioters and opposed the results of constituencies in Arizona and Pennsylvania. But The Tyranny of Big Tech was picked up by Regnery, a right-wing publisher and distributed by Simon & Schuster.

A Trump memoir could also be released outside of the general public. After all, he’s had bestsellers before with the help of ghost writers. Tony Schwartz, who wrote Trump’s 1987 hit The Art of the Deal, now says the book should have been called The Sociopath.

On Tuesday, Politico reported that senior Penguin Random House officials Hachette, Harper Collins, Macmillan, and Simon & Schuster said they would not touch a Trump book.

It would be too difficult to get a book that is factually accurate, in fact, it has been said. That would be the problem. If he can’t even admit he lost the election, then how do you publish that?

Another said he was skeptical of Trump’s claim that he had two offers, adding: He fucked so many editors before running for president that none of the Big Five would work with [him] more.

Keith Urbahn of Javelin, an agent who has launched many Trump books on the market, told the website: No matter how much a Trump book deal benefits, the headaches the project would bring would far outweigh on the potential in the eyes of a major publisher.

Any editor daring enough to acquire Trump’s memoir envisions a fact-checking nightmare, an exodus of other writers, and a staff uprising in the unlikely event that they strike a deal with the former president.

In a new statement, Trump insisted that two of the biggest and most prestigious publishing houses had made very substantial offers which I rejected, but again I did not name them.

That doesn’t mean I won’t accept them in the future, because I started writing the book, he said. If my book is the biggest of them all, and with 39 books written or being written about me, does anyone really think he’s above making a lot of money?

Some of the biggest sleezebags [sic] on earth run these companies.

Trump has never been above making a lot of money, but his personal worth has plummeted and he faces many legal issues. Reports that Barack and Michelle Obama’s post-White House memoir were sold for $ 65 million may also have pissed him off.

