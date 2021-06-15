Three terrorists sentenced to 10 years in prison





A special court in Mumbai sentenced three people to rigorous 10 years’ imprisonment for plotting and instigating a conspiracy to target key Hindu leaders, politicians, police and journalists in major Indian cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The three convicted are – Mohammed Akram alias Imran Khan alias Khaled and Mohammed Muzammil, Mohammed Sadiq.

They are members of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihad-e-Islami (HUJI).

Further Sessions Judge DE Kothalikar, who presides over a special tribunal of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), found them guilty under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Illegal Activities (Prevention) Act and the law on weapons.

However, two others – Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Illiyas – were acquitted for lack of evidence.

They were arrested by the Maharashtra Police Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on August 31, 2012 in connection with the NandedLeT case.

On June 24, 2013, the NIA resumed the investigation into the case.

Investigations revealed that Mohammed Akram traveled to Saudi Arabia under the guidance of a driver job search with the help of wanted defendant Mohammed Abdul Majeed, originally from Hyderabad and now based in Riyadh, Saudi. Arabia.

During his time there, Mohammed Akram was introduced to various LeToperatives including the fugitive accused Siddiqui bin Usman alias Abu Hanzala alias Abdul Bari, Furkhan Bhai alias Abdullah alias Abu Saad alias Afzal alias Akbar, both residents of Hyderabad and Mohammed Saeed Faisal alias Ustad alias Ustad alias Ustad, originally from Bengaluru, now settled in Saudi Arabia.

The defendants, including Mohammed Akram, had organized conspiracy meetings in Riyadh and Dammam, Saudi Arabia, to target Hindu politicians, politicians, police and journalists in various parts of India, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Nanded, the NIA said.

Mohammed Akram was tasked with identifying suitable targets for former colleagues of Nanded Mohammed Muzammil and Mohammed Sadiq.

They traveled to various places but were later arrested in India before they could carry out the plot, the NIA said.

