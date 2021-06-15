Objective of 1 million Covid-19 vaccines per day, Bio Farma guarantees the safety of the vaccine stock





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Vaccination spokesperson Covid-19 of PT Bio Farma Bambang Heriyanto said, the total stock Covid-19 vaccine nationally capable of reaching the goal of one million vaccinations per day. Bambang said that currently the government and Sinovac have pledged 260 million doses of the vaccine. Then 11 million doses vaccine AstraZeneca from the multilateral route with the Covax facility, 50 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the bilateral route and 50 million doses of Novavax vaccine. “If in total there were commitments of 360 million additional doses, plus multilateral commitments, if we can capture the commitment of Covax 50 million, it could approach 400 million, I think that’s enough for our needs of 363 million people who are going to be vaccinated, ”Bambang said, in a virtual chat, Tuesday (6/15/2021). Also read: In cooperation with the Indonesian national armed forces and police, Jokowi aims for 1 million Covid-19 vaccinations per day to be implemented in July Nonetheless, Bambang said, the government continues to ensure that all doses of the vaccine arrive in the country on time, so that the group or group’s immunity is protected. collective immunity can be reached immediately. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail “We are working hand in hand to get a commitment because overall the need for this vaccine against covid is very high, while the available supply is well below the needs,” he said. So far, the government has obtained 94,728,400 doses of the vaccine, with details of Sinovac (84,500,000 doses), AstraZeneca (8,228,400 doses) and Sinopharm (2,000,000 doses). Bambang said that in addition to the government vaccination program, there are mutual cooperation vaccinations organized by private companies to speed up coverage. Vaccination covid-19. He said the Covid-19 vaccines used for mutual cooperation were Sinopharm and Cansino. “From Sinophram, we already have a commitment of 7.5 million doses with 7.5 million without commitment also, so a total of 15 million, then from Cansino there is a commitment until the end of December 5 million”, a he declared. Also read: 1 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine for mutual cooperation vaccination arrives in Indonesia

