PTI leader uses foul language and throws things inside parliament in shocking video





Taking unruly behavior a notch higher inside Parliament, a building structured to frame the law and order of the country of Pakistan, Pakistani National Assembly Member Ali Nawaz Awan after an argument over a certain subject began to abuse one after another at his contemporary. It would have been great if he had stopped there, given that insulting the parliament of the neighboring country is not an “unheard of” incident, but he continued and even threw away a copy of the “questions and answers”. On a leader of the opposition, which he picked up on his nose a few minutes later. The other members of parliament watched the quarrel.

Pakistani MP Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi uses unparliamentary language in parliament

The incident comes days after a video of Pakistani MP Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi went viral. In the video shot on June 12, Niazi can be seen using unparliamentary language towards an MP who was apparently speaking during the session. He and his fellow MPs can be seen laughing and insulting other leaders.

Billo … Billo Rani “, can we hear the Pakistani MP say in the video

“Thak Gayi hai Billo … Baith Ja Billo,” added Niazi, among others.

Earlier last week, opposition leaders protested Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Following a reported sharp increase in the donkey population, the Pakistani opposition thought about giving it a political twist and rallied, placards in hand, to protest against Imran Khan’s government as Minister of Finance Shaukat Tarin presented the budget for 2021-2022. The presentation of the Minister of Finance was seriously affected due to the slogan chanted by the opposition.

“Donkey Raja Ki Sarkar Nahi Chalegi, Nahi Chalegi”, opposition leaders were heard shouting

(Credit-AliNawazAwanofficial / insta / Republicworld)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]rketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos