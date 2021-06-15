Emails show Trump pressured Justice Department for 2020 election





WASHINGTON (AP) In the last few weeks of his presidency, Donald Trump and his allies have pressured the Justice Department to investigate unsubstantiated allegations of widespread electoral fraud in 2020 that even his former attorney general has declared without evidence, according to recently released emails.

The emails, released Tuesday by the House Oversight Committee, reveal in new detail how Trump, his White House chief of staff and other allies pressured members of the US government to challenge the election of 2020 on false claims.

Homeland security and Justice Department officials, as well as Republican election leaders across the country, have repeatedly said there has been no widespread fraud. Former attorney general William Barr, a longtime Trump loyalist, was among those who said there was no evidence of such fraud.

The emails also show how well Trump has worked to enlist sitting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen into his campaigns, failing legal efforts to challenge the election result, including suggesting filing a brief with the State Supreme Court. -United.

Those sent to Rosen include debunked conspiracy theories and false information about voter fraud. Trump’s lies about the election helped spur the crowd that stormed the United States Capitol on Jan.6 in an unsuccessful effort to prevent Joe Bidens’ victory from being certified.

On several occasions, for example, Trump’s allies have written about the potential election fraud of Dominion Voting Systems, a conspiracy theory that is now the subject of a billion dollar libel lawsuit by the voting company. . Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, asked about the investigation into allegations of electoral fraud caused by satellites from Italy.

Meadows attempted to have Rosen investigate the conspiracy theories and prompted the acting attorney general to meet with an ally of Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was launching baseless election plots that Italy was using satellites and military technology to modify the votes.

After Rosen forwarded Meadows’ email, Rich Donoghue, the Acting Deputy Attorney General, sent Rosen a note saying it was sheer madness. Rosen replied that he had been asked to meet Giulianis’ FBI associate and he said no, insisting the man could follow normal FBI protocol to get tips and just call the public line. intelligence or pass his information to an outside FBI office. But Rosen said Giuliani was insulted by the response.

When asked if I would reconsider my decision, I categorically refused, said that I would not accord any special treatment to Giuliani or any of his witnesses, and I reaffirmed once again that I won’t talk to Giuliani about any of this, Rosen wrote.

On December 14, the day the Electoral College votes were certified and Barr announced he would resign later in the month, a Trump White House aide sent Rosen a note with the subject From POTUS, an acronym for President of the United States. Email to Rosen, a deputy attorney general who became acting attorney general after Barr left, included talking points about alleged electoral fraud in County Antrim, in a key battlefield state , Michigan. in Michigan and Michigan cannot certify Biden.

Moments after the documents were sent by Trump’s aide, Donoghue sent the same documents to US attorneys in the eastern and western districts of Michigan.

On December 29, Trump’s aide emailed Rosen, Donoghue and Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall and included a draft legal brief for the Supreme Court, with a phone number where they could directly contact the President. The proposed lawsuit asked the court to declare that the Electoral College’s votes cast in the six battlefields indicate that Trump lost cannot be counted. He asked the court to order a special election in those states.

One of Trump’s private attorneys then emailed senior justice officials urging them to file the complaint. The emails show he repeatedly called Rosens’ senior advisers and other DOJ officials to request meetings, claiming he was traveling from Maryland to DOJ headquarters in Washington to meet Rosen because he couldn’t reach him.

As I said during our call, the President of the United States saw this complaint, and he asked me last night to inform AG Rosen in person today and discuss this action, did he writes in an email. I was instructed to report to the President this afternoon after this meeting.

The Associated Press reported late last year on efforts within the Trump administration to pressure government employees to embrace the false narrative of the 2020 election fraud. Trump has asked the Justice Department to investigate cases of voter fraud, and justice officials sent a note to states prioritizing the effort. Trump also called for a special prosecutor to be appointed to investigate the false allegations of voter fraud.

And the official acting as Trump’s eyes and ears at the Justice Department tried to pressure staff to give sensitive information about voter fraud and other matters she might pass on to the White House. She was banned from the building.

Trump considered replacing Rosen with a more staunch ally, Jeffrey Clark, and even investigated whether the White House could appoint a special advocate without Justice Department approval. On January 1, for example, Meadows asked Rosen to ask Clark to investigate signature match anomalies in Fulton County, Georgia.

This did not happen, and on January 3, another justice official wrote that the cause of justice had won.

Three days later, hundreds of pro-Trump rioters burst into Capitol Hill, attacking police and injuring dozens, causing $ 1.5 million in damage and scaring lawmakers on the run for their lives. Five people died, including a policeman who collapsed that day. At least 400 people have been arrested in connection with the riot, the largest lawsuit in the history of the Department of Justice.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos