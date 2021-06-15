In Indonesia, the record of the Covid is much worse than the official version





Some 149,695 people have died from Covid-19 in Indonesia since the start of the pandemic, almost three times more than the 53,116 deaths officially recorded by the country’s authorities. These are the inspiring results of an American model published by the dailyTempo Journal.

The real curve of the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Indonesia? She is much higher than the official version, title in oneTempo Journal.To back up its point, the Indonesian daily imagined the mayor of Jakarta, Anies Baswedan, trying to follow this vertiginous curve by climbing on a bamboo ladder held by the Indonesian president, Joko Widodo. Tempo Journalwas indeed interested in the hidden figures of the pandemic in Indonesia, made public by an American organization, Washington State University Institute for Health Measurement and Evaluation (WONDER)This research center makes projections comparing the number of deaths during the pandemic with the previous period. And according toWONDER, 149,695 people have died from Covid-19 in Indonesia since the start of the pandemic, almost three times more than the 53,116 deaths officially recorded by the country’s authorities. Two studies mentioned by Reuters on June 3, 2021 also confirm the American model. According to these two studies, NoteKoran Tempo, around 15% of the total population of Indonesia, or 40.5 million people, are believed to have contracted the coronavirus. This number is far higher than the total number of cases reported by the government, which is 1.83million people, or just 0.4% of the total population. Low trailing The Director of Infectious Disease Prevention and Control at the Minister of Health, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, said she still had to study the results of the modeling WONDER. She had previously confided Tempo Journalthat not all cases could be detected: Indonesia has a low tracking of contact cases and a lack of laboratories to process the tests. Especially since the tests are paid in Indonesia: 12 on average for an antignic test, required on all domestic flights, and 46 minimum for a test PCR. The spread of the coronavirus is also likely to be sacred in the next two months, as the government has discovered that the delta variant is spreading rapidly in the country, particularly in the capital. President Joko Widodo asked the mayor of Jakarta to ensure that the 8.8million inhabitants of this megalopolis are vaccinated before the end of August 2021. According toTempo Journal, the 400,000-dead mark could be reached next August.

Source Tempo Journal is the daily published by the group Time whose flagship publication is the eponymous weekly.Time was first published in April 1971 by PT Grafitti Pers, with the intention of offering to […]







