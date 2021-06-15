The Antibody Covid cocktail taken by Donald Trump will be deployed on the NHS





The cocktail of treatments should be given by infusion, but community services are urged to find ways to provide this care at home or in clinics close to home, so that more patients can be treated without going to the hospital.

“In order to be able to administer them, we will need community services capable of providing this type of infusion through regional networks to patients before they are hospitalized, usually within three days of the date of infection. , Sir Simon said.

The University of Oxford has conducted trials on Regeneron, which works by binding to a protein on the surface of the virus.

The NHS is preparing to provide a range of antibody treatments, potentially available to tens of thousands of patients when needed.

An antibody test capable of detecting which variant of the coronavirus a person has been infected has been created by the University of Aberdeen.

The test is the first of its kind and is able to differentiate between different strains in circulation, including the delta variant which is now dominant in the UK and the alpha strain first identified in Kent.

Professor Mirela Delibegovic, lead scholar of the University of Aberdeen project, said: Accurate antibody testing will become increasingly important in managing the pandemic and this is a truly technology. revolutionary with the potential to radically change the trajectory of the world’s pandemic recovery.

The developers say they are in talks with the NHS over using the tests, which deliver results within minutes, more broadly.

Currently, there are less than 1,000 Covid patients in hospital, or 1% of hospital beds.

These drugs create artificial antibodies, so they will be targeted at those who have a poor antibody response to Covid, including the frail and the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems, due to other illnesses.

