Johnson’s former racial adviser accuses Tories of fueling culture wars | Race

Boris Johnson’s former racial adviser has warned of yet another Stephen Lawrence or Jo Cox tragedy if members of government continue to ignite the culture wars raging in parts of the country.

Speaking publicly for the first time since his resignation two months ago, Samuel Kasumu said he feared some members of the government were pursuing a strategy of exploiting the division for electoral purposes that could have serious consequences for the country.

There are people in government who think the right way to win is to fight crop wars and exploit division, he told The Guardian in an interview. I’m worried about it. Seems like people have very short memories and have already forgotten about Jo Cox.

The man who killed her, he believes, was potentially radicalized and worked in a frenzy by crop war stories in some newspapers and pushed by media commentators.

If I were to go to William Hill today and place a bet on the most likely option, I would probably say a Jo Cox, a Stephen Lawrence, a Windrush scandal this is what you’re headed for if you can’t find a way to overcome this moment culture. I feel like government has to be the one trying to help drive this change.

Kasumus’ brutal intervention follows the leak of his resignation letter in February, which accused the Tories of pursuing a divisive policy. He was persuaded to stay in place by Nadhim Zahawi, the minister of vaccines, to continue his work to overcome reluctance to the Covid-19 jab in some communities.

The resignation named Kemi Badenoch, the Equality Minister, and noted that she may have broken departmental code when she accused a young black journalist, Nadine White, who then worked for the HuffPost, of behavior creepy and bizarre in a Twitter thread for asking about a Covid Vaccine Video. As a result, the journalist received a torrent of abuse, according to her employer, and led to an alert about the risk to media freedom of being registered with the Council of Europe.

Guess I’m having trouble with Kemi. I have no personal issues with her, Kasumu said. But when it happened, a lot of things went through my mind. I thought to myself that if this young reporter was my sister, or a relative of mine, how would I feel about a pastor responding to her like this?

I thought if the reporter was Andrew Neil, or Laura Kuenssberg, or Robert Peston, would the minister have responded in the same way? Have ministers’ actions diverted people from very important public health messages? It just brought me to the conclusion that it was completely unacceptable.

In April, Kasumu resigned amid fury over the government’s racial disparities report, which drew sharp criticism from various people, including Simon Woolley and Doreen Lawrence, who said it would allow racism to flourish. .

Kasumu refused to get caught up in the controversy surrounding the report, although he tweeted that he had so many emotions reading the report and was in total shock.

He admitted that he was the head of the commission when it was first announced and that he was heavily involved in recruiting commissioners.

He said there were negative reactions to Tony Sewell’s appointment as commission chairman, but insists he should have been on the commission, describing him as a good man who helped change the direction of the lives of thousands of young people. He also said he told his colleagues that they owed a duty of care to Sewell to protect him.

He also described Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a liberal-minded individual and said there was a disconnect between Johnson and what people called Johnsonism. When I think about my interactions with the Prime Minister, he was always very supportive of the things I wanted to do. And I would go further by saying that he often wanted me to go further, that I had even more ambition.

A No 10 spokesperson said: The whole UK government is focused on tackling this pandemic and a fairer reconstruction for everyone. This is our priority.

The Minister for Women and Equality made clear in her fight for equity speech the government’s plans for an evidence-based equality agenda in the UK.

This includes racial equality, which is why the Prime Minister created the Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities and, following their detailed report, the government will respond shortly to their recommendations.