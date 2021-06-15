Morphed image shared as Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut serving Prime Minister Modi tea





A video accompanying a social network Publish is circulated widely online claiming that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who criticizes PM Modi for being a tea seller, was serving tea to PM Modi, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and others. Let’s check the facts of the claim made in the mail. Claim: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut serves Prime Minister Narendra Modi tea. Made: This video is edited and a morphed image of Sanjay Raut brewing tea has been added to make it look like he’s brewing tea for PM Modi. The original footage was taken during a meeting between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Minister Ashok Chavan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 8, 2021. Therefore, the claim made in the post is FALSE. When reverse image search was performed on the video screenshots, a press article was found with a similar picture. This news article indicates that on June 8, 2021, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. According to the press report, accompanied by State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar and Minister PWD Ashok Chavan, Thackeray discussed 12 topics with Modi for almost an hour. Other press articles on this meeting can be seen here, here, and here. None of the images in the news articles had Sanjay Raut. Uddhav Thackeray along with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Minister Ashok Chavan had met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi according to a report. Twitter message from the official account of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Even in this post, there is no mention of Sanjay Raut. CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray today met with Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, as well as Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Minister Ashok Chavan. pic.twitter.com/TLbTrwEKeH – CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMahashtra) June 8, 2021 When the screenshots of the video are taken and compared, it can be seen that they are transformed. It is clear that tea glasses were added to the actual image of Modi’s meeting with Uddhav Thackeray. A new one item posted on March 26, 2020 where Sanjay Raut was seen playing the harmonium is transformed and added to the video in the post. Another article on this incident can be seen here. To sum up, transformed visuals are shared as Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut serves Prime Minister Modi tea.







