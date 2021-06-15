3 diplomats from the embassy in Riyadh convicted of misconduct





ISLAMABAD:

A commission of inquiry has found three agents of the Pakistani embassy in Saudi Arabia guilty of misconduct and administrative incompetence.

In its report submitted to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the body considered that the embassy’s mechanism for handling complaints was “ineffective”.

According to the report, three officers – former Ambassador Raja Ijaz Ali, Deputy Head of Mission Zeeshan Ahmed and Adviser Aurangzeb – were found guilty of misconduct.

Although no extortion complaints were received against embassy staff, the number of complaint resolution mechanisms in place did not fully serve their purpose.

“An overwhelming number of overseas Pakistanis want an improvement in the quality of existing consular services, including management by consular staff, infrastructure in missions and service processing time,” the report said.

The inspection commission recommended increasing the size of the mission in Saudi Arabia. He also noted that the missions should minimize the dependence of Pakistanis living abroad on private companies.

In addition, he suggested setting up a one-stop-shop portal to address the grievances of Pakistanis living in the kingdom.

Each mission should have a dedicated grievance officer.

He further recommended the establishment of a 24-hour helpline.

The Foreign Ministry has also been asked to set up a Pakistani overseas division headed by an additional secretary.

In its report, the committee recommended that Pakistan’s foreign and overseas ministries submit an annual report on the plight of citizens living abroad.

He also sought to financially empower heads of mission through existing social income streams so that they could obtain legal services and hire Arab interpreters.

It recommended centralized standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the development of consular services.

In addition, maximum use of ICT has been suggested to reduce in-person inquiries and digitally transform consular services.

Also read: Prime Minister Imran orders misconduct investigation against embassy staff in Saudi Arabia

A public court will be set up in Saudi Arabia on the prime minister’s instructions to ensure that Pakistanis living there have been heard.

The Prime Minister has issued instructions to ensure the implementation of the recommendations.

In April this year, the Foreign Ministry recalled seven officials stationed at the Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia, including the Ambassador, and ordered a high-level investigation after complaints of asking for bribes. wine to expatriates.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri confirmed in a weekly briefing that Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered the investigation, adding that the prime minister’s instructions were being fully implemented.

“Our Pakistani ambassador to Saudi Arabia has already returned and orders have been issued for the recall of six other officers from the diplomatic, social and consular wings of the embassy,” Chaudhri told reporters.

“The Government of Pakistan attaches great importance to the welfare of Pakistanis overseas. Pakistanis overseas are our greatest asset. Their role in national development is essential, ”he added. “There is zero tolerance, whatever it is, for any failure in the delivery of public services. “

The high-level investigation was ordered after reports were released that some Saudi Embassy officials were involved in bribing workers.

