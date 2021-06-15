Trump urged DOJ to fight election results, emails say: House Panel





U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at an event honoring Bay of Pigs veterans in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, September 23, 2020.

Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

In his last days in office, then President Donald Trump pressured senior Justice Department officials to challenge his electoral defeat to Joe Biden, the House Oversight Committee said on Tuesday.

The monitoring panel said a cache of more than 200 pages of emails recently posted by Justice Department officials and White House staff sheds new light on how Trump tried to undermine the 2020 election results and push forward unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud with the “apparent goal” of staying in power.

The documents show, among other allegations, that in December Trump urged the Justice Department to file a complaint with the Supreme Court to overturn the election, the committee said.

The filing of new documents came hours before the oversight committee held its second hearing on the murderous invasion of Capitol Hill on January 6.

“These documents show President Trump attempted to bribe our nation’s main law enforcement agency in a brazen attempt to overturn an election he lost,” Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney said , DN.Y., in a press release.

“Those who aided or witnessed President Trump’s illegal actions must answer the Committee’s questions about this attempt to subvert democracy. My Committee is committed to ensuring that the events that led to the violent January 6 insurgency be fully investigated, ”said Maloney.

The committee said it also requested transcribed interviews with then White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and four Justice Department officials.

Trump’s representatives did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

What the emails show

The committee said on Tuesday it obtained the emails after sending a May 21 letter to the DOJ requesting documents related to “Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results” ahead of the Jan.6 attack.

The emails, which run from mid-December to the days before the Capitol invasion, show how Trump, his White House aides and outside allies repeatedly pressured DOJ officials, the DOJ said. committee.

On December 14, for example, Trump’s aide emailed then Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen a series of attachments claiming an election “cover-up” was taking place in Michigan, reported declared the panel.

Minutes later, an aide to Richard Donoghue, then the senior deputy attorney general, sent the same information to two U.S. prosecutors’ offices in Michigan, the committee said.

About 40 minutes after the first email was sent, Trump tweeted that Rosen would be replacing Acting Attorney General William Barr and Donoghue would serve as Acting Deputy Attorney General.

The announcement came moments after the Electoral College voted to formalize Biden’s victory over Trump.

Later in December, Trump’s aide emailed a draft legal brief to Rosen, Donoghue, and Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall.

The 54-page draft lawsuit reportedly asked the Supreme Court to declare that Electoral College votes in six crucial pivotal states, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania “cannot be accounts”.

The legal brief also asked the Supreme Court to allow the states in question to hold a special election to nominate their presidential voters.

Other emails show that Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff and former North Carolina congressman, repeatedly pushes Rosen to investigate electoral fraud conspiracy theories, including allegations of fraudulent activity carried out via “military satellites” from Italy.

Trump has never conceded to Biden after losing the presidential election last November. Rather, he falsely claimed he won the election and propagated an array of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories alleging widespread electoral fraud rigged the race against him.

Lawyers for Trump and his allies have filed dozens of lawsuits in the major swing states he has lost and to the Supreme Court, in an attempt to overturn or overturn the Electoral College results. Most of these lawsuits have avoided allegations of fraud in court, and none have succeeded in returning electoral votes to Trump.

The oversight committee at 2 p.m. ET will hold its second hearing on the Jan.6 invasion on Tuesday, in which a crowd of hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol and forced Congress to stand down. hide, temporarily preventing confirmation of Biden’s victory.

The hearing aims to answer “unanswered questions” about the attempted insurgency, “including the Trump administration’s failure to adequately anticipate, prepare for and respond to the attack,” according to the panel.

Rosen at the previous May 12 hearing declined to say whether Trump asked her to try to push forward the bogus allegations of voter fraud.

Another hearing on the Capitol invasion, this one held by the House Administration Committee, is also set to begin concurrently with the watch panel hearing.

The administration committee will be Michael Bolton, Inspector General of the United States Capitol Police, as it reviews the department’s response to the violent mob.

