Plan to ‘build back better’ around the world is not enough to counter China

At the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Cornwall, the President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders ad a comprehensive infrastructure plan to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative. The Biden administration should be applauded for prioritizing a "Belt and Road" response and partnering with the G7 countries to offer a transparent, sustainable and accountable alternative. But this new initiative, dubbed Build Back Better World, is unlikely to be enough to compete with Belt and Road.

Belt and Road is Chinese President Xi Jinping’s foreign policy signature and the world’s largest infrastructure ever to finance and build roads, power plants, ports, railways, 5G networks and cables to fiber optics in the world. In many ways, Belt and Road has filled a void left by the United States, its allies and the multilateral development banks.

In too many cases, China is the only country offering to finance critical infrastructure projects in low- and middle-income countries, while in other cases, China is more competitive than the United States because it can move quickly from planning to construction and provides the opportunity to work with a single group of builders, financiers and government officials.

In our recent Report of the independent working group on Belt and Road, we argue that China has implemented the initiative in a worrying way that lets its risks outweigh its benefits. In particular, we find that Belt and Road is undermining global macroeconomic stability by lending funds to unsustainable projects, thereby increasing the debt burden of countries. It locks some countries into a carbon-intensive future by promoting coal-fired power plants, tilting the playing field in major markets to Chinese companies, encouraging exclusive reliance on Chinese technology, and dragging countries into economic relations. and closer policies with Beijing.

The dispersed US response to date has failed to protect US interests by promoting sustainable and inclusive development, maintaining access to foreign markets for US goods and services, establishing international standards that will promote sustainable infrastructure. quality, ensuring macroeconomic stability and preventing Beijing from having political influence over countries.

Belt and Road has fueled a growing belief in low- and middle-income countries that China is on the rise and the United States and its partners are in decline. For these countries, the political implication is that their future economic prosperity rests on strong political relations with China.

For too long the American response to Belt and Road has been to highlight its traps and warn countries not to accept Chinese funding or technology, without offering an alternative. For the first time, the United States is now presenting a comprehensive and affirmative program. Build Back Better World also emphasizes transparency, economic, environmental and social sustainability, good governance and high standards.

Still, it’s not clear whether Build Back Better World will have the tools it needs to compete. The Biden administration recognized that the status quo and funding approaches are inadequate and to have a reference to to unveil a new funding mechanism, but did not provide additional details in its announcement. It remains to be seen whether Build Back Better World will allow development finance institutions to stimulate enough additional private investment in infrastructure and whether Congress will approve. research additional resources.

Even with improved funding, Build Back Better World might not be ambitious enough. While the World Bank estimates that there is an infrastructure gap of $ 18 trillion, unless additional resources are dedicated to the initiative, it will not be able to make significant progress in closing that gap.

While Build Back Better World as a concept refers to Bidens Rebuild better national program, as the slogan of the G7 initiative, it is unlikely to be necessary or done enough to counter the perception that China’s Belt and Road is the world’s most important economic project . Belt and Road can, in many ways, be seen as a branding exercise, and a success at it. Already the nickname of Belt and Road has been attached to hundreds of projects around the world. Xi attracts dozens of heads of state Forums “The Belt and the Road” in Beijing, and the Chinese government inserted a language approving the Belt and Road at the World Health Organization and other UN bodies, which strengthens its narrative power.

To compete with Belt and Road, the United States needs an eye-catching brand that signals their transparent, high-quality, and sustainable offering. Alternatives such as The development of globally responsible infrastructure (GRID) or the Open Road Partnership (ORP), for example, would have been more attractive.

Finally, the United States still does not have a positive trade agenda for Asia-Pacific. To compete with Belt and Road, it will need to negotiate additional trade and investment deals while strengthening the US core competitiveness in critical technologies such as 5G. In addition, it will need to focus more attention on leadership in the process of setting international standards and on developing, attracting and retaining the best talent.

While it is laudable to offer a viable US-led alternative to Belt and Road, the US must devote sufficient financial resources and leadership to this effort. It’s a good first step, but a lot of work remains to be done.

Jennifer Hillman is a senior fellow and David Sacks is a research fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. They co-headed the Council on Foreign Relations Report of the independent working group on China’s Belt and Road Initiative.