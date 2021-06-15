Turkish President visits Azerbaijani-controlled town in Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited part of Nagorno-Karabakh which is under the control of Azerbaijan as well as one of the seven districts adjacent to the breakaway region that Baku regained control last fall as a result of of a six-week war against the Armenian forces.
Erdogan’s visit on June 15, which was condemned by the Armenian Foreign Ministry as an “outright provocation against regional peace and security”, came a day after his meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels.
On his arrival in BakuErdogan traveled to the decimated town of Fuzuli in southeastern Nagorno-Karabakh, the first town Azerbaijani forces recaptured last fall from Armenian forces who had controlled it since the early 1990s.
Erdogan was met in Fuzuli by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his wife. They then traveled to the Azerbaijani-controlled territory of Nagorno-Karabakh to visit the strategic city of Susa, known in Armenian as Shushi.
Azerbaijan’s seizure of the mountain fortress city in early November was a key moment of the war. This gave Baku a tactical advantage over Armenian forces and led to a Russian-brokered ceasefire that ended the fighting.
Erdogan was honored there on June 15 with an official greeting ceremony. Subsequently, he and Aliyev signed a document called the Susa Declaration on Allied Relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.
Turkey provided diplomatic and military support to Azerbaijan during the recent conflict.
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. But the ethnic Armenians who make up the bulk of the region’s population and still control part of the territory reject Baku’s rule.
In the early 1990s, ethnic Armenian fighters drove some 750,000 Azerbaijanis from Nagorno-Karabakh and seven districts neighboring Azerbaijan in a war that claimed the lives of some 30,000 people.
