Pakistan: A Personal Story by Imran Khan – Book Review





Indeed, for Imran Khan, life is a journey to achieve one goal after another. From cricket to building Pakistan’s first state-of-the-art cancer hospital, then a university and how he gained the momentum to get into politics, he sums it all up in his book.

Imran Khan’s book “Pakistan: A Personal History” was written in 2011 when the PTI had just taken off. So it was pretty obvious for me to suspect the book of talking about the national political scene. There, I must admit that I was surprised to find it contrary to what I expected. I got the impression that Khan was trying to explain Pakistan to the West.

One may not agree with everything Khan has to say, but one is forced to admit that Khan has passion, drive and determination for his cause. It’s amazing read for people to get a glimpse into Pakistan’s past and present. In his book, he talks about his youth as well as the history of Pakistan. It starts from childhood and highlights his various activities in life, cricket, politics and philanthropy and from there on his ongoing experiences which have shaped his thoughts and beliefs. The long tale of his struggles after the death of his almost indifferent to politics, cricket world playboy who quits rock and roll life for a noble cause, marries Jemima and then collapses is fascinating to read.

The best fate of the book when it is revealed about his spiritual closeness to Allah. He writes extensively on spirituality and the essence of religion. The person who inspired Khan the most was none other than the great poet and philosopher Muhammad Iqbal. It interprets the thoughts of the great Iqbal and best assesses how Islam is supposed to play its role in a society.

It is obvious that Khan wants to state his vision of what he thinks Pakistan should be, getting there is another debate, but the way it is written is food for thought. Reading the book, you get the impression that it is being released in 2020, because Imran Khan’s point of view hasn’t even changed at all. Throughout the book, Khan misses no chance of undermining his political rivals Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif by sharing various anecdotes while disparaging the field of politics, of which, ironically, he has been an integral part for two decades. He criticizes Bhutto and Sharif for their lack of political and administrative experience before they took power and then acknowledges the fact that he also has no political experience but his vision for his country is simple, he wants a welfare state for his people.

Finally, I would be interested to read a sequel from 2018 where Imran Khan becomes Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, to learn how his beliefs may have influenced life in Pakistan since his political slogan of “Naya Pakistan” is somewhere below. the echoes of NRO.

