Micro-credit achievement reaches 111,999 billion rupees





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Microcredit attainment (KUR) reached Rs111,999 billion, or 44.26% of the annual target of Rs 253 billion, as of June 14, 2021, said the coordinating minister of economic affairs, Airlangga Hartarto. “The KUR until June 14, 2021 reached 111.99 billion rupees, and this represents 44.26% of the target which has been raised to 253 billion rupees granted to 3.06 million debtors”, a- he informed during the BPK RI Series II webinar in Jakarta on Tuesday. He said that the realization of KUR since August 2015 has reached 260.2 trillion rupees, with a non-performing loan (NPL) ratio set at 0.88%. Based on types, Super Micro KUR accounted for 4.70% of total disbursed loans, Micro KUR 61.86%, Small KUR 33.42% and the Microcredit Program (KUR) for Indonesian migrant workers. (TKI) 0.02%, the minister said. While the Rp 5.26 trillion Super Micro KUR was provided to 596,000 debtors, the Rp 69.28 trillion Micro KUR was paid to 2.27 million debtors, he revealed. A small KUR of 37.42 trillion rupees was provided to 189,000 debtors, and a KUR TKI of 22.53 billion rupees was distributed to 927 debtors, he added. Hartarto said the KUR program has been revised with unsecured credit increased to Rp 100million from Rp 50million at the request of President Joko Widodo. The small business credit allowance, which typically only accounts for 18% of total credit for the whole year, has now been increased to 30%, he added. Related News: PEN Budget Achievement Reaches 29.9% of Rs 699 Trillion Budget Cap “If the amount of credit in 2024 is close to Rs 6 trillion, then of course the goal is Rs 1.8 trillion. Government focus and alignment with MSMEs is already so important.” , did he declare. Earlier, at a working meeting of the Ministry of Commerce, Hartarto explained that the UMKM plays a central role in creating jobs and stimulating national exports. The UMKM industry can grow significantly with the use of digital technology, which is currently developing at a rapid pace in Indonesia, and its value is expected to reach $ 124 billion by 2025, he said. Moreover, with the pandemic limiting face-to-face activities, digital transformation is absolutely necessary to keep economic activities on track, he added. (INE) Related News: BI Governor Predicts 39% Increase in Digital Transactions in 2021 Related News: BI bans the use of cryptocurrency as a payment instrument, financial tool EDITED BY INE

