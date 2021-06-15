A paradigm shift in immunization

COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign Demonstrates India Has Become Atmanirbhar In Infectious Disease Vaccination



In his address to the nation on the new vaccination policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: If you look at the history of vaccinations in India … you will see that India would have to wait decades to get vaccines from abroad. When immunization programs ended in other countries, they would not even have started in our country. His remark reflected the harsh reality of the past. In addition, local vaccine manufacture not only started late, but also fell short of demand for a long time. This forced the government to continue to depend on imports.

Delay in vaccination

Infectious diseases have been a huge challenge for independent India. Countless lives have been lost due to a late response or government apathy. The best example is the case of polio. Inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) and oral polio vaccine (OPV) were licensed abroad in 1955 and 1961, respectively. But it took two decades since international availability for India to initiate mass vaccination. OPV was introduced through the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) to urban and rural populations in 1978 and 1981, respectively. Prior to the launch of the mass vaccination, India witnessed more than 10,000 officially registered polio cases each year, a serious underestimate due to poor official records. India could have saved thousands of people from the disease if governments had been vigilant and started vaccination earlier.

In addition, India had to depend on imports for both OPV and IPV. The OPV was produced by the Pasteur Institute of India, Tamil Nadu, but the Ministry of Health closed this unit in 1974. The IPV could not be manufactured because it was only authorized. ‘in 2006.

Likewise, India began mass vaccination against hepatitis B two decades after the vaccine became commercially available in the United States in 1982. Hepatitis B vaccination was introduced into the universal immunization program of the United States. India in 2002. And even then it was only introduced in only 14 cities.

Previously, the shortage of locally produced vaccines had led to international dependence and delayed the eradication of smallpox in India. In 1962, nearly a decade after the eradication of smallpox in North America and Europe, India launched the National Smallpox Eradication Program. Most countries had switched to the very potent freeze-dried vaccine for better results. While India had a sufficient stock of low potency liquid vaccine produced in the country, there was no production of freeze-dried vaccine. The country depended almost entirely on the Soviet Union and the World Health Organization (WHO) for the supply of freeze-dried vaccine. National production started in the early 1960s with the help of WHO and UNICEF. However, it took more than a decade for the country to gradually increase domestic production. Maybe it was too late. States like Bihar and West Bengal experienced a smallpox epidemic in 1974 that resulted in the deaths of nearly 31,000 people. This could have been avoided if the government of Indira Gandhi had not neglected the eradication of smallpox and increased the indigenous manufacture of the freeze-dried vaccine. India also had to rely on the WHO for the bifurcated needles required for the smallpox vaccine, as they were not manufactured in the country. In contrast, Indian companies not only meet domestic demand, but also provide countries with syringes for COVID-19 vaccination.

A remarkable achievement

As noted by Mr. Modi, the COVID-19 vaccination campaign demonstrates that India has become Atmanirbhar in vaccination against infectious diseases. We must appreciate the scale of the mass vaccination taking place in the country; in a single day, up to 4.3 million beneficiaries received COVID-19 vaccines. It is a remarkable achievement that India is running the largest vaccination campaign in the world and has already administered more than 25 crore in doses. In addition, rather than leaving from selected areas, citizens across the country are being vaccinated simultaneously. Indians did not have to wait any longer than the developed world to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Covishield and Covaxin, made in India, have been available to the public since January 16, 2021. India is one of the few countries in the world to have a locally developed vaccine. A few more COVID-19 vaccines made in India are expected to be available in the second half of 2021.

The government’s decision to make the vaccine available free to the public shows a strong commitment to public health. There is no doubt that the COVID-19 vaccination campaign marks a paradigm shift for the country.

Timeline for the introduction of vaccines to the world in India and the manufacture of vaccines in India

Vaccine Global presentation Made in India / Made in India Presentation in India BCG 1927 1951 1978 TPD 1948 1962 1978 ON V 1961 1970 1978 TT 1926 1967 1983 Measles 1963 1980s 1985 Hepatitis B 1982 1997 2002 (pilot) / 2010 Rubella 1971 1993 2017 IPV 1955 1984 (later discontinued) 2015 Pentavalent 90s 2008 2011 Rotavirus 2006 2014/15 2016 Pneumococcus 2000 2020 2017 (partial introduction – national scale-up planned for 2021-2022) COVID-19[female[feminine 2020 (Dec) 2020 2021 (January)

Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale is a Molecular Biologist and Head of the Department of Foreign Affairs at BJP. Views are personal