Emails show Biglaw’s lawyer was at the heart of Donald Trump’s election case when firm said it had no idea





Cleta Mitchell was a partner at Foley & Lardner. She and the cabinet quickly split after the Washington Post and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution obtained the audio of Biglaw’s former lawyer participating in an appeal where Donald Trump appeared to tick off all elements of the fraud law Georgia election without the discouragement or scolding of rogue licensed attorneys (including someone known only as Alex whom Above the Law ultimately identified as former Fox Rothschild attorney Alex Kaufman).

The next day, Foley & Lardner announced that she was out, which marked a commendable quick resolution in an industry not known for its quick turnaround times. The firm’s statement said it had decided not to touch the various ‘big lies’ litigation with a 10-foot pole in November and was unaware that Mitchell was running around doing the most demanding lawyers without their knowledge.

This morning, Carrie Levine of the Center for Public Integrity tweeted this now published December email:

That puts Mitchell at the heart of the matter at least in late December, and language like “we didn’t include … in our trial” certainly suggests that Mitchell considered herself involved as early as December 4.

Levine wondered if this revelation debunked the Mission: Impossible business level disavowal of Mitchell’s shenanigans. It’s a good question. In the end, I am inclined to take the cabinet at its word that it tried to avoid these cases and was caught off guard only to find itself drawn into a constitutional crisis.

But that in itself reflects a worrying trend.

From the moment this erupted, the company insisted that it was not retained in the case and that Mitchell was involved as a private person. Unfortunately, reversing the change in firm affiliation from an ethical standpoint or potential liability standpoint is not that easy – a fact that likely played a big part in his departure.

This would explain, however, why the company was unable to control the matter. If it doesn’t submit the issue to a conflict check and just shows up without clearing it through the proper channels, they really can’t know what’s going on. Unlike the Barnes & Thornburg lawyer who was immediately thrown to the curb after signing his name in the latest RICO MyPillow rant, Mitchell’s name was on nothing. If that call hadn’t surfaced, there’s no guarantee that Foley & Lardner would one day learn that one of their partners was cool by making messy election arguments behind their backs.

At this point, it’s all about trust. Can you really trust your partners not to compromise the platform with their own selfish behavior? Whether it’s trying to make a few extra bucks by taking a surprise local lawyer job or actively hiding a case from the company by playing it like private participation doesn’t really matter. – this is to make sure that everyone you work with is really pulling in the same direction.

That’s why it’s important to tackle this type of behavior quickly, but at some point companies need to have some idea of ​​the risk of trusting people they don’t fully trust as coworkers. . Because if the last few months have taught us anything, it’s that the people who run in these circles are not afraid to take reckless measures. And that’s not good for any business.

Earlier: Donald Trump leads Biglaw firm amid campaign interference EffortCleta Mitchell to Foley & Lardner after disrupting Donald Trump’s appeal And now Biglaw’s two lawyers have resigned because of the Trump appeal.

Joe Patrice is editor-in-chief at Above the Law and co-host of Thinking Like A Lawyer. Do not hesitate to send your advice, questions or comments by e-mail. Follow him on Twitter if you’re interested in law, politics, and a healthy dose of college sports news. Joe is also the Managing Director of RPN Executive Search.

