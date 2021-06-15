Order to release secret Union polls ‘major blow’ for Boris Johnson’s Tories





BORIS Johnson’s government received a heavy blow after being ordered to release information on polls on public attitudes to independence and the Union following a two-way battle years led by SNP MP Tommy Sheppard.

The party spokesperson for constitutional affairs first made an access to information (FOI) request in June 2019, to obtain details of the polls carried out since January 2018 on the public perception of the government. regard to the Union, including the amount of public funds spent on it.

The Cabinet Office, headed by Michael Gove (below), refused, hiding behind an exemption clause that aimed to provide a safe space for government policy development. Sheppard appealed to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), arguing that since the UK government had no stated intention to review or change policy towards the Union, the clause should not s ‘apply. The OIC sided with the government and in February last year Sheppard, the SNP MP for Edinburgh East, took the case to court. In a major victory for the SNP and the broader Yes movement, the Information Rights First Level Tribunal (Chamber of General Regulation) ruled that the requested information “relates to the implementation of existing policy rather than to policy development ”and that the Cabinet Office must release the information within 28 days. Sheppard described the move as a blow to the Johnson government’s “union unity” and a victory for transparency in broader policy areas. “This is a very welcome decision with important consequences. The Cabinet Office hid this data by claiming that it was developing a policy, ”said the SNP leader. “I was clear from the start that this was not the case – maintaining the Union is clearly an ongoing policy of the UK government – and the Tribunal came to the same conclusion. “We have a right to know how much taxpayer money has been spent on this and what the poll says. “If paid for by the public, the results must be made available to the public, otherwise the UK government is using taxpayers’ money to pursue its own political ends.” He added: ‘I have long suspected that the UK government is determined to keep this ballot secret because the results make it uncomfortable for them to read and show widespread and entrenched support for the return of political control to Scotland through independence. “Now we’ll see. Not only do we need to see the data that I originally requested, but today I re-requested FOI for the data that has been collected over the past two years. “This decision also has wider consequences. The presumption should be in favor of transparency and only in exceptional circumstances should information not be disclosed when requested. He should never have gone to court for that decision, and the whole process should not have taken two years. Sheppard (below) continued, “It’s a major blow for Michael Gove. He will have to think twice and be very careful about wasting taxpayer money on political campaigns against the SNP and the Yes movement. “This sets a precedent that anything that is taxpayer funded about public attitudes towards the Union should be publicly available. “This is clearly a setback for Boris Johnson’s Trade Union Unity and the SNP has dealt a blow to transparency across the UK government from which many more will benefit. “This ruling will apply to government polls on any matter of social policy, when they do not propose change, for example on the House of Lords or on drug policy.” This is the latest setback for Gove, who was criticized by a judge last week for a “profound lack of transparency” and ordered to release internal files shedding light on a secret unit that handles requests for ‘access to information. Last Tuesday, it was reported that the Cabinet Office had lost a legal offer to block the publication of documents relating to its “freedom of information clearinghouse”, located in Whitehall. An investigation by the OpenDemocracy website suggested that the covert unit was being used to potentially blacklist journalists and activists seeking information under transparency laws – which would be illegal. The Cabinet Office has also refused to release documents explaining how the unit is run and what it does.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos