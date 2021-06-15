Politics
India welcomes Saudi Arabia’s decision to cancel Haj 2021 due to Covid (Union Minister)
Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hailed Saudi Arabia’s decision to cancel the Haj this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and said the Indian government supports the move. .
Talk to the news agency YEARS, Naqvi said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I had already said that we agree with Saudi Arabia’s decision. We had made all the arrangements for Haj 2021, we were only waiting for the decision of Saudi Arabia and we are with their decision. “
Saudi Arabia made the decision in the interests of human safety and health, the Union minister said.
Naqvi expressed his joy that Saudi Arabia allowed women to do the Haj without being accompanied by “Marham” (male partner).
“India already made this decision three years ago under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Many questions were raised by then. After getting rid of this wrongdoing, around 5,000 women participated in the Haj this year- there, “he added.
Earlier today, India’s Haj Committee announced that all nominations for Haj-2021 were canceled.
“The Ministry of Haj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia issues a statement informing that due to the conditions of the Corona pandemic” The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has decided to allow citizens and residents of the Kingdom to ‘Saudi Arabia to attend Haj 1442 in limited numbers. International Haj has been canceled, ”said a circular from India’s Haj Committee.
“Therefore, it has been decided by the Haj Committee of India that all nominations for Haj-2021 are canceled,” he added.
Also in 2020, the Center had informed that Muslims from India would not travel to Saudi Arabia for the Haj 2020 after the Kingdom indicated that pilgrims should not be sent as a result of Covid-19.
