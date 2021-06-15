Trump Tax Battle urges judge to seek subpoena mediation





A federal judge pressured lawyers for Donald Trump and House Democrats to settle their long legal battle over a subpoena of financial documents from the former president’s accounting firm, telling them that ‘he had contacted a mediator.

At a hearing in Washington on Tuesday morning, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said he discussed the case with Richard Levie, a senior judge of the District of Columbia Superior Court with experience in arbitration. Mehta urged lawyers on both sides to come to a compromise and said Levie was ready to help.

“The parties should at least have a discussion, and do so in good faith, to see if the summons can be restricted in any way,” Mehta said. “Maybe it is not possible, but it is incumbent on all of us, before we rush into these delicate constitutional questions, to try to do so. “

Levie declined to comment.

Long road

The hearing was the latest chapter in a winding legal dispute that began two years ago when Democrats issued a subpoena for eight years of Trump’s financial reporting to accounting firm Mazars USA. Trump challenged the subpoena and the case reached the Supreme Court last summer. Judges 7-2 ruled that subpoenas from Congress seeking personal information from the president should not be “broader than reasonably necessary” and ordered lower courts to determine whether the House’s request met that standard reinforced.

Over the past several months, Trump’s lawyers and House Democrats have argued over whether this standard should continue to apply now that Trump is a private citizen.

On Tuesday, Mehta expressed hope that the two sides could reach a compromise and avoid further litigation on the thorny constitutional issue. In May, the parties said they were set to settle a dispute in a related case over a congressional subpoena to Deutsche Bank for years of Trump’s personal and business records.

Douglas Letter, an attorney for the Democrats, said he was also open to negotiations in the Mazars case, but would like Trump’s lawyers to list the types of documents they might be willing to turn over to Congress .

“I think the answer will be zero or close to nothing, in which case the House will continue to be frustrated,” he said.

Cameron Norris, a lawyer for Trump, said he would expect the House to enter into negotiations indicating what documents it would be prepared to withdraw from her subpoena to Mazars.

“The art of negotiations is that the House has to identify what it would no longer ask for in order to expect a deal,” Norris said.

After pushing Mehta, Norris suggested he might be willing to see if there were some documents Trump would be willing to hand over.

Mehta has set June 23 as the deadline for both sides to submit a status report.

The dispute is one of many complex legal battles centered on tax information, which Trump has kept under wraps throughout his presidency. President Joe Biden’s new administration is still considering whether to comply with another House subpoena requiring the Treasury Department to hand over six years of Trump’s personal and professional tax returns.

And Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. obtained Trump’s tax records from Mazars as part of a criminal investigation into the former president’s business dealings. It is not known, however, if Vance will make these documents public.

The case at Tuesday’s hearing is Trump v. Committee on Oversight and Reform of the US House of Representatives, 19-cv-01136, US District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

