Euro 2021: Turkish support will boost Welsh players in Baku, Gareth Bale says

Gareth Bale insists Wales will be boosted by partisan Turkish support in their second Euro 2020 game.

Around 34,000 are expected at the Olympic Stadium in Bakus on Wednesday, with Turkey counting on the vast majority of support inside the arena.

Thousands of Turkish fans will be in Baku for the decisive Group A match, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while only a few hundred Welsh fans will be in attendance.

Azerbaijan’s close cultural, diplomatic and economic ties with Turkey also mean that locals support Welsh opponents at a stadium that will be almost half full for its 69,870-seat capacity.

I think it’s good to play in front of big crowds, said Wales captain Bale after a year where stadiums were mostly empty due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will be good to have this atmosphere at the stadium and to find a little normality.

Obviously we prefer to play in front of 34,000 Welsh fans, but that’s not supposed to be the case.

If anything, it makes us be a little more ruthless on the pitch, and hopefully we can keep them quiet.

Turkish fans are some of the most passionate in the world with Istanbul’s big three clubs Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray known for their vocal and colorful support.

Bale played in Turkey for Real Madrid and said: Whenever I’ve played there before, the atmosphere has been amazing.

Well feel like the away team in an away stadium and you know you are going to take a little more abuse.

But all of us footballers have experienced it in the past, it’s normal, and you appreciate it.

You feed on the atmosphere. Sure, they don’t say big things, but I guess you want to shut them up.

It gives you a little more motivation if we needed more. It’s the atmosphere we enjoy the most, and that’s what makes football so good.

Both teams need points to advance to the round of 16 after failing to win their first matches.

Wales drew 1-1 with Switzerland while Turkey were beaten 3-0 by group favorites Italy.

Much will rest on the shoulders of Bale, who was not at his best against Switzerland and failed to add to his record of 33 Welsh goals since October 2019.

But the 31-year-old insists that if Wales are to come out of the squad it will be the result of a team effort and not of an individual.

Bale said: Of course I have the experience of playing in big games and hostile games.

But it’s not about me stepping up, it’s about the team stepping up.

Everyone is always talking about individual individual performances this and that, who scores and who does what.

But the most important thing is that we work hard collectively as a team, we attack and we deliver together.

I’ve said throughout my career in Wales whether I score or not, that it doesn’t matter who scores.

Everyone is too motivated by this individual performance when there is nothing you can do without your teammates. Were just focused on doing everything as a team together.