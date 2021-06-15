Investors sue U.S. regulator over Trump-era AGM resolution rules





June 15 (Reuters) – A group of investors sued the Wall Street regulator on Tuesday over rule changes that raise the bar for tabling resolutions at annual meetings of shareholders to call for new priorities or reforms.

The group is concerned that the changes, driven in 2020 by those appointed by former US President Donald Trump and due to take effect next year, will restrict shareholder democracy just as activist investors begin to drive significant changes. in American companies.

More and more leading funds are supporting investor-to-business challenges on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and warning companies by choosing to publicize how and why they voted. Read more

Investors argue that new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules make it harder to hold companies accountable on hot issues like climate change or workforce diversity, and want them to ‘they are put aside.

“This was political regulation not justified by the record or the evidence,” said Danielle Fugere, president of As You Sow, a California activist shareholder group and one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. the U.S. District Court in Washington, DC

The other two plaintiffs are James McRitchie, an individual investor and frequently filing shareholder resolutions, and the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility, which represents religious groups and other institutional investors.

SEC officials did not respond to questions about the lawsuit on Tuesday.

SEC commissioners voted 3-2 along party lines last September for changes, including increasing the threshold value of shares investors must own to file resolutions and the levels of support needed to submit them. again.

Investors will soon need at least $ 25,000 in a company’s stock if they want to file a resolution after holding the stock for a year, for example. They must currently have at least $ 2,000 to do the same. They will not be able to file a resolution owning shares worth $ 2,000 until they have held them for three years.

Asked about the lawsuit, Tom Quaadman, an official who monitors capital markets for the US Chamber of Commerce business group, said he supported the rule changes “because they reflect the needs of the capital markets. 21st century organizations that need to be competitive and not attract the interest of special interest activists who advocate for programs unrelated to economic performance.

WIN IN TRACTION

ESG resolutions have gained in popularity lately. An upcoming analysis by attorney Georgeson, details of which were given to Reuters, revealed that the success rate of corporate environmental resolutions Russell 3000 (.RUA) has risen to 36% so far this year, from 21%. in 2020, while support for proposals on social issues increased from 10% to 18% over the same period.

Many more were pulled as companies agreed to make changes, such as posting demographic workforce information.

Georgeson Senior Managing Director Hannah Orowitz, who said the company does not have a position on regulation, said if left in place, the changes would likely reduce future ESG-related proposals despite their growing popularity.

She quoted a Dupont (DD.N) caller in making a report on plastic pollution which won record 81% support after being resubmitted at the company meeting in May, but barely reportedly could be taken into account under the new thresholds given the limited support for a similar proposal received in 2019.

Dupont representatives did not respond to questions.

President Joe Biden’s Democratic administration has taken several steps to encourage sustainable investing, including a statement from the Department of Labor that it will not enforce Trump-era rules limiting the use of environmental and social factors in retirement accounts. Read more

Under new chairman Gary Gensler, appointed by Biden in February, the SEC is collecting commentary on topics like how companies might report data like carbon emissions.

Senate Democrats had tabled a resolution to reverse the SEC’s changes to shareholder proposals, but a deadline to move it has passed. Read more

The investor lawsuit claims the Trump-era SEC failed “woefully” to consider the benefits to shareholders of allowing more resolutions, such as better corporate performance. He alleges that the regulator has placed undue emphasis on the costs of resolutions for businesses, which the regulator previously set at $ 150,000.

The SEC also failed to report on a study by its staff that found the rules could reduce the number of resolutions by up to 78%, the lawsuit said.

The case is Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility et al v SEC, US District Court, District of Columbia, No. 21-01620.

Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Greg Roumeliotis, Sonya Hepinstall and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos