Note to President Biden: Talk to Kim Jong Un

The Biden administration recently announced that its review of US policy towards the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) has been completed. While some signs are encouraging, such as the appointment of Ambassador Sung Kim as Special Representative for North Korean Politics, others are disappointing and risk reversing some of the gains made by former President Donald Trump and the United Nations. President Kim Jong Un at the 2018 Singapore summit. There remains an unfortunate denial of the gains made by Trump’s unusual transactional negotiating approach, which has led to an ongoing three-year de facto moratorium on North Korean testing nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). As the 2019 Hanoi summit ended without a deal, Trump’s personal diplomatic style has helped maintain relative calm on the Korean Peninsula over the past three years and set a precedent for continued engagement. high-level American with North Korea.

President Joseph Bidens recent statement that he would not meet with President Kim (in the absence of preconditions, including setting parameters for further diplomatic talks regarding the DPRK’s nuclear arsenal), risks undoing the diplomatic achievements made in 2018- 2019 and return to a failed Obama-era policy of strategic patience. The Biden administration claims otherwise, but it lacks a degree of empathy, nuance, and sensitivity as to how Kim will perceive and respond to such wording. This then raises the question of how President Biden might approach and negotiate with President Kim? What, if anything, can we learn from President Trump’s approach?

When I spoke to senior national security officials, academics and business leaders about a leader like North Korean President Kim Jong Un, the question always happens is, can we do business with him? Is he a rational actor and a reliable negotiating partner? Based on the analytical methodologies used to study Kim’s leadership style, there is now a common understanding among the American intelligence community, as well as South Korean national security officials, that he is an ambitious, ruthless, shrewd, mature, pragmatic, responsible and talented leader, who during 2018-2019 negotiated on an equal footing with d other powerful leaders in the Americas include Donald Trump, Chinas Xi Jinping, Russian Vladimir Putin, South Korean Moon Jae-in, Vietnamese Nguyen Phu Trong and Singaporean Lee Hsien Loong.

Importantly, Kim’s leadership style continues to evolve, with a greater emphasis on recovery from COVID-19, economic development, and increased delegation of authority within the decision-making apparatus of the DPRK. This is evident with Kim’s creation of a new post of first secretary in the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) Central Committee, reporting directly to Kim. Recent media reports and rumors to suggest that a close associate, Jo Yong Won, will be appointed to this post, while others have indicated that Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, could take over the post, acting as President Kim’s de facto successor.

It remains unclear whether such leadership changes portend future diplomatic negotiations at levels below President Kim. For if there is one thing that countless generations of experienced foreign diplomats have learned since President Carters’ negotiations in 1994 with Kim Il Sung regarding the 5 MWe reactor at Yongbyonit, it is that for progress to be made. diplomatically with the DPRK, negotiations must begin at the highest level. And today, that still means President Kim Jong Un. The most important questions are whether the new first secretary will have the ability to bring nuance and depth to future diplomatic negotiations involving Kim; and if that person has greater negotiating authority, will he usurp the role of other people such as Ri Pyong Chol, Kim Yo Jong or Choe Son Hui?

Other media have suggested that this new position represents a sort of safety valve for Kim regarding Succession, given the media reports on his potential health problems in 2020. However, Kim’s recent attendance at various high-level government meetings and his apparent improvement in his health and alleged weightloss may suggest otherwise. Kim’s appointment of a new first secretary should be seen as a confident posture, rather than a measure to mitigate risks to his health.

While the North Korean media criticized President Biden in 2019 (calling him a rabid dog who is hungry for power and deserves to be beaten to death), the comments following the announcement of the North Policy Review -Korean by administrations have been, by North Korean standards, quite low-key. .[1] The fact that the news came from White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and not President Biden speaks volumes about President Kim. However, President Bidens’ appointment of the very experienced Special Representative, Ambassador Sung Kim, while an inspired choice, lost its luster when it was ad that his role would be part-time. Again, President Kim might perceive this as a devaluation and a diplomatic insult, especially in comparison to the recent Appointment veteran Ambassador Liu Xiaoming as Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Affairs.

For Kim, a denial of legitimacy was also reflected in President Bidens’ later remarks that he would not negotiate directly with Kim implies that he and North Korea lack importance to the United States and are of concern to the United States. part-time. The risks of such an approach involve, at a minimum, a discreet increase in its nuclear arsenal (today estimated, according to Dr. Siegfried Hecker, at 45 weapons); or worse, a resumption of nuclear and / or ICBM tests.

President Biden has already done a lot to rebuild American alliances in Asia, given his summits with Japanese Prime Minister Suga and South Korean President Moon. And he was bold in agreeing to meet Russian President Putin on June 16. This raises the question of whether Biden can grant legitimacy to Putin and Russia in recent years accused of hacking the US election, attempting to assassinate (with a chemical weapon, Novichok) the former GRU officer (GU Intelligence Service) Sergei Skripal and Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny, and most recently, US Government Infrastructure Hacking (Solar Winds) and DarkSide Ransomware Attacker Protection. Why can’t he do the same with President Kim, in the search for lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula? Surely President Biden can use Singapore’s 2018 Joint Statement and Former Special Representative Steve Bieguns January 2019 word at Stanford as useful starting points. But that requires Biden to see the world through President Kim’s eyes and psyche. And given his vast experience in foreign policy, Biden knows that in negotiations, personal relationships, relationships, and empathy really matter. It requires meeting Kim, and taking measurements, and vice versa.

The age of President Bidens perceived by some as an obstacle, even a risk, may also offer the opportunity for a new diplomacy. But time is not on its side, as other US diplomatic and domestic political pressures will likely intercede as the year progresses. But by taking a first step, President Biden can win just like President Trump at the 2018 Singapore summit and the 2019 visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) Kims respects. And respect counts! It can lead to bolder initiatives and hope for a lasting and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula. This is a key moment for President Biden, and our Asian allies, as well as adversaries such as Russia and China. All are watching closely, and now is the time to act boldly.