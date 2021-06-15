Johnson says UK must end restrictive regulations outside EU





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK must end the red tape accumulated over nearly five decades as a member of the European Union if the country is to reach its full potential outside the bloc. The government will consult with all industry and civil society on changes to the UK regulatory framework, Johnson said in response to a report he commissioned to examine areas where the UK can now benefit establishing its own rules. A unit dedicated to Brexit opportunities will also be set up, he said. Johnson is eager to demonstrate the benefit of leaving the bloc after a roller coaster five years after the Brexit referendum that saw the pound plunge and UK-EU trade suffer. Government relations with EU are difficult due to dispute over regulations governing Northern Ireland Trade. The Post-Brexit Ideas Working Group released a series of recommendations on Tuesday evening, including replacing EU data protection rules and dropping the bloc’s regulations on clinical trials. He also cited opportunities in technologies such as offshore wind and autonomous vehicles. Changing the UK’s approach to regulation “will help develop new markets,” Tory MP Iain Duncan Smith, one of the task force members, said. “UK innovators and entrepreneurs can lead the world in the economy of the future, creating new opportunities and greater prosperity along the way,” Johnson said in response. “This can only happen if we work our way through the thicket of heavy and restrictive regulations that have developed around our industries over the past half century. In a separate statement, the UK said it was looking to hire a new official to lead the Brexit Opportunities Unit. Reporting to Brexit Minister David Frost, the official will create an “intergovernmental strategy for regulatory change”, and the desired candidate would have “experience in economics, regulation or business”. “We have a unique opportunity to do things in the best interests of the UK and our citizens,” Frost said in the statement. “We are looking for a visionary, inventive and dedicated leader to help us shape the future political direction of the UK” Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos