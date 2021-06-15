Nothing in budget to reduce inflation, says Abbasi – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and top Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khaqan Abbasi said there was nothing in the 2021-2022 budget to reduce rising inflation in the country.

“I want to hear from the finance minister that such and such measures he has taken in the budget to control the rising inflation that the public is facing,” Abbasi said, in an interview with the media after appearing before a Liquefied Natural Gas accounts court) Case.

He said it is a fact that the budget target was set on the basis of inflation. “The income target will be met after the rise in inflation,” he said, adding that the 2021-22 budget document was “completely based on lies”.

A minister said he had no knowledge of the budget document. “When you have no knowledge of the budget document, how the federal cabinet approved it,” he asked.

The former prime minister said the government is now planning to use the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), one of the independent institutions under the Ministry of Finance, in an attempt to cover up lies. “The Minister of Finance said that the total wheat production in the country is over 27 million tonnes and even then we will import wheat because we are a food deficit country. Three years ago the total production of wheat in the country was 24 million tonnes and we exported the commodity, ”he said, adding that if the country produced 27 million tonnes of wheat, then why are you importing it.

To a question, he said that the Minister of Finance himself had said that the government depended on indirect taxation and that we could not do direct taxation.

Regarding the screams on the treasury benches during opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif’s speech to the National Assembly, he said they cannot tolerate the truth.

“Yesterday the government deputies and the minister started making noise as soon as Shehbaz Sharif started his speech,” he said, adding that for the first time in Pakistan’s history, the government and his ministers shouted in parliament during the speech of an opposition leader. .

He said the Speaker of the National Assembly should tell us if there is an example in the world where the government benches are making noise in parliament and have not followed the president’s instructions. I’m sure the speaker will also participate in shouting slogans in the next session as they were one man’s servant and had no accountability to the audience, he said, adding that they got a job thanks to Imran Khan.

However, he said that the Leader of the Opposition will speak in the assembly at all costs and that we will expose the government.

We will talk about inflation and raise public questions. The speaker told us yesterday that he is powerless and that this directive from Imran Khan not to allow opposition speeches like in the Imran Khan assembly has been called “Donkey Raja”.

“I challenge the Prime Minister to come to the assembly and say that inflation will come down with this budget,” he said, adding that we will be showing videos of ministers making noise in parliament.

Abbasi said that according to the special report of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), which consists of 32 pages regarding the LNG sector from 2017 to 2020, under the country’s electricity leadership, $ 234 billion Rupees saved thanks to the LNG-I terminal. This means that the terminal about which a complaint was brought against him saved the country Rs234 billion for three years.

He said that the president of the NAB is now making efforts for the extension. Imran Khan wanted to grant the NAB chairman an extension because the chairman of the anti-graft body is “obsequious to Imran Khan,” he said.

Previously, he and other defendants appeared before II court judge Muhammad Azam Khan in the LNG case.

During the hearing, Abbasi’s lawyer, lawyer Zafar Ullah Khan, and his son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi’s lawyer, Uzair Shafi, questioned the prosecution witness.

During the hearing, Witness Allah Nawaz told the court that he had been appointed a direct officer through the Federal Civil Service Commission (FPSC).

During the year 2018, I was appointed deputy economic adviser CFI section, he said, adding that this section deals with all the references coming from the finance division of the petroleum division.

When asked by Zafarullah Khan, the witness said he was called in for explanations of documents, which he has already submitted to the NAB.

During the 2013-2014 periods, no amount of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) was released for the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline project.

All the money received as GIDC cess is deposited into the federal consolidated fund normally called Account No. 1, he said.

He said it is correct that there is no separate and designated bank account for GIDC deposit.

Lawyer Uzair Shafi cross-examined witness Sajid Raza. Raza told the court that it was correct that he did not mention Abdullah Khaqan in any statement he made to the NAB authority regarding the reference.

It is also correct that the documents he presented before that could not have made any reference to Abdullah. It is true that Abdullah never held a government post. The court adjourned the hearing of the case to June 22.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

