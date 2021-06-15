China’s dependence on Australian iron ore a strategic weakness for Xi Jinping, expert says

While last year’s doomsday headlines indicated that Australia’s trade relationship with China was crumbling, when the bill finally arrived, it was a pleasant surprise.

Unexpectedly, the total value of exports to China increased in the first quarter of 2021, despite Beijing’s decision to block the import of Australian coal, barley, lobster, wine and timber.

While this is good news for Australia’s GDP, it has laid bare a glaring fact about the trade link between our two countries, it is mostly iron ore.

An unexpected spike in the value of iron ore more than made up for losses in other commodities and undermined the message Beijing intended to send.

But that might not be the case for long, according to Dinny McMahon, an expert on the Chinese financial system.

“As far as they are concerned, they probably see that [reliance on Australian iron ore] as a strategic weakness, ”he told ABC’s China, If You’re Listening podcast.

“They cannot complete their sanctions program because they are so dependent on certain Australian resources that they are certainly aware of how weak their position is.

“And ultimately, it’s not a position they want to be in, long term.”

China’s dependence

For much of the 72-year history of the People’s Republic of China, Beijing’s rulers have been obsessed with steel production.

Chairman Mao Zedong was determined to move China, an agriculture-based economy, through the ranks of the great nations by becoming the world’s largest steel producer in the early 1970s.

His attempts to achieve this resulted in widespread suffering and death, but after his death in 1976 his successors took up the torch, with much more success.

By 1995, they had achieved what Mao could not and they did so in part by using Australian iron ore exports.

Australia’s iron ore industry had been built to supply mainly Japanese steel mills, but when China came onto the scene in the 1980s, it quickly grew to meet the new and huge demand.

The Chinese economy has become heavily dependent on the process of turning iron ore into new buildings and infrastructure.

The construction of new cities, new roads, railways, bridges and dams has become a vital source of growth for the country’s GDP, seen as the most important part of the Chinese Communist Party’s appeal to the Chinese people.

The need to continuously increase GDP through construction has led to incredible waste.

Virtually empty cities, airports, apartment buildings and highways dot China, built on the backs of huge debt accumulated by local governments.

“The easiest way to spur economic growth is to borrow money and build something,” McMahon said.

“Beijing has known for some time that this is not sustainable, which is why in 2016 they started to slow down the rate of debt accumulation.

“So Xi Jinping has really developed new visions of what growth should look like in China. “

Beyond construction

China’s rapid change in strategy has led analysts like Dinny McMahon to change their forecasts for the future of the country’s economy.

In 2018, McMahon published a book titled China’s Great Wall of Debt: Shadow Banks, Ghost Cities, Massive Loans and the End of the Chinese Miracle, which raised concerns that a ‘debt bomb’ could one day explode and cause catastrophic damage to China’s economy.

But only three years later, her views have changed slightly.

“I think what they have been doing in the last few years in the financial system suggests that the potential for a major crisis or explosion is no longer as great,” he said.

“I think the odds are not as great as they were a few years ago.”

Xi Jinping, wary of the threat of economic collapse, has shifted China’s economic priorities.

“It’s about developing new businesses that produce high-tech goods,” McMahon said.

But Beijing is also seeking to involve Chinese consumers more in the economy.

“The vision is to put more money in the pockets of Chinese households for them to consume,” McMahon said.

“Whether that will happen is still an open question.

“The purpose of what China is trying to do in terms of reforming its financial system, reforming its capital markets, reforming its economy, investing so heavily in research and development, is to become a economy less dependent on iron ore.

“But as was pretty clear from last year, with the response to COVID, there is still a heavy reliance on construction and investment at the moment.”

Hence China’s inability to completely cut imports from Australia.

Yet two-thirds of the world’s iron ore exports go to China. Most are from Australia, so far.

China looks to Brazil and Africa

While Western Australia is home to the largest deposits of iron ore in the world, it is not the only place where ore can be found.

Iron ore mining companies have worked for years to mine large deposits in Brazil, although it has been a difficult process.

In 2015 and 2019, dams built to store waste from the iron ore mining process collapsed near the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte, killing hundreds and destroying several villages.

The dams were owned by mining giant Vale, and their collapse caused huge delays for the development of mining projects in Brazil.

While Vale hopes to get back on track, it is also hampered by the lack of high-capacity rail lines and port infrastructure to export the ore it is capable of extracting.

Meanwhile, China has turned to Africa, particularly the impoverished West African nation Guinea, as a potential new source of large amounts of iron ore.

But development there is lagging behind even Brazil.

The iron ore deposits lie 650 kilometers from the coast and there is no port or rail infrastructure in place.

Of course, the rapid construction of infrastructure is one of China’s greatest strengths.

But even ignoring the prevention of Guinea and Brazil from being the opposite of Beijing, developing these resources to capacity where they could replace the enormous Australian production will take several years.

For now, the iron chain between Australia and China is strong. But Australia has to figure out what we will do if it breaks.

Source: ABC