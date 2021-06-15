US-EU Agreement on Trade Dispute





Top of The World our summary of the morning news written by the editors of The World.Subscribe here. US-EU Agreement

US President Joe Biden has decided to end a long standing business dispute with the European Union on subsidies to aircraft manufacturers, following the NATO summit in Brussels. The deal reached on Tuesday includes a five-year truce, a major breakthrough in US trade relations with the EU after an often turbulent relationship under the previous Trump administration. The move ends a 17-year conflict on the amount of government subsidy each party can provide to its aircraft manufacturing giant Boeing in the US and Airbus in the EU. The agreement precedes Bidens’ meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden-Erdoan

The Presidents of the United States and Turkey met in Brussels on Monday in a highly anticipated face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said his country would need US diplomatic, logistical and financial assistance to maintain troops in Afghanistan protect and manage Kabul International Airport after the withdrawal of other NATO troops, including US forces. The meeting comes after Biden became the first US president to recognize the Ottoman-era massacres and deportations of Armenians as genocide, which Turkey has denied. Biden set a very low bar with Turkey. Essentially, it’s about keeping Turkey in NATO and Turkish democracy while Erdoan is on the scene, Turkish-American political scientist Soner Cagaptay told The Worlds Marco Werman (). COVID-19 delta variant

A resident of Hawaii who traveled to Nevada last month and was vaccinated against COVID-19, has tested positive for the delta variant of the virus. The variant was first detected in India and could be a more transferable version of disease. The variant currently accounts for 6% of all cases in the United States. Hawaii’s health director Dr Libby Char said it was a very rare breakthrough case in which a COVID-19 vaccine did not prevent infection. Of the world ‘It’s not British’: UK government crackdown on asylum court controversy Since the end of last year, the British government has placed male asylum seekers, arriving in canoes from France, at a former base called the Napier Barracks. Over the past nine months, the site has been hit by hunger strikes, suicide attempts, a fire and a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected nearly 200 men. The reallocation of the barracks to detain migrants has been a source of controversy, and earlier this month a High Court judge ruled that the government had acted illegally in placing asylum seekers there. Copa America soccer championship in Brazil sparks protests as coronavirus cases rise The South American football tournament, the Copa America, kicked off in the Brazilian capital on Sunday. Although many in the country still support their national team, more than 60% of Brazilians believe the country should not host the games because only 11% of the population is fully vaccinated, while cases and deaths of COVID-19 are on the increase again. Light point K-pop juggernaut BTS celebrated their eighth birthday this weekend with a two-day virtual concert, much to the delight of fans around the world, including devotees in the United States who got up at 5:30 a.m. EST to attend the event! () In case you missed it Listen: Biden and Erdoan reset US-Turkey relations US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoans met on Monday for a face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit. In the United States, there is a growing push to require public schools to cover the history of groups excluded from history textbooks. In addition, G-7 leaders have pledged 1 billion doses of vaccine to developing countries and agreed to step up action on climate change, but campaigners say they are not impressed. And the Copa America football tournament kicked off in Brazil this week. A majority of Brazilians believe it is dangerous to host the games amid COVID-19 concerns. Don’t forget to subscribe to The World’s Latest Edition podcast using your favorite podcast player:RadioPublic,Apple podcasts,Stapler,Sound cloud,RSS.

