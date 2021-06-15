Rumpus in parliament as Pakistani lawmakers toss copies of budget





Shah Mehmood Qureshi speaks at the NA session in Islamabad on Tuesday. Twitter photo

Gulf Today Report

Pakistan’s National Assembly (NA) witnessed an uproar on Tuesday as treasury and opposition lawmakers nearly came to blows and threw copies of the budget at each other.

The chaos began when opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif attempted to speak, for a second day, during the general debate on the 2021-2022 federal budget.

Videos widely circulated on social media showed Ali Nawaz Awan of Pakistan Tahrik-e-Insaf (PTI) shouting curses at an opposition member and throwing a book at his rival, who sent it back to him.

The situation escalated again when Awan and Rohail Asghar of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and other leaders exchanged heated words as Shahbaz spoke.

President Asad Qaiser kept interrupting Shahbaz, asking lawmakers sitting on the Treasury benches to refrain from shouting while the opposition leader spoke. However, no one listened and the Leader of the Opposition continued, wearing headphones to cover up the noise.

“Imran Khan Niazi promised 10 million jobs. Where are these jobs?” Shahbaz Sharif asked. “Where is the $ 300 billion that was to be brought home from overseas?”

Later, budget books were seen flying through the NA room as lawmakers on both sides tried to hit each other head-on.

Fearing widespread violence in the chamber, the secretariat of the National Assembly asked its Senate counterpart to send some of its sergeants-at-arms to monitor the situation. But additional security personnel also appeared helpless as lawmakers on both sides continued to target each other with beards and objects.

“Today the whole nation saw on their television screens how the ruling party has resorted to hooliganism and even naked abuse. It only shows how ethically shallow Imran Khan and his whole party are. and how the PTI became a fascist and abusive party. Unhappy! ”Shahbaz tweeted after the session. Members of the government, however, held the opposition responsible for the heckling.

Defending his conduct, Awan said that although his swearing video has gone viral on social media, it was members of the opposition who crossed the line first. He shared another video showing members of the opposition shouting anti-government slogans, and wrote: “PML-N members started swearing and shoved our members; my reaction was a response to their actions. It is important to see both sides of the image. “

Commenting on the pandemonium, MP Mohsin Dawar said that “today was one of the lowest points in Pakistan’s parliamentary history”. “Democracy and parliament have been disfigured under the instructions of those who selected the unworthy in parliament,” he tweeted.

Similar scenes were seen in the lower house on Monday when, in an unprecedented move, members of the Treasury blocked the opposition leader from opening the general budget debate, saying the government would not allow him, as well as the president of the PPP, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, to take the floor. without first having a “written guarantee” that they would hear the speeches of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the ministers in silence.

