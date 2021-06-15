Ganjar could have the same fate as Jokowi, Watcher: As long as …

The results of the survey show that the eligibility of Ganjar Pranowo is closely related to that of Prabowo Subianto. Photo: archive JPNN.com/Ricardo

jpnn.com, JAKARTA – Political observer from the University of Andalas Asrinaldi has said that the fate of Ganjar Pranowo was the same as that of Joko Widodo when he first ran for president in 2014.

This was forwarded by Asrinaldi in response to the results of the Center for Political Communication Studies (CPCS) survey which showed Ganjar Pranowo to be number one as a presidential candidate for Millennials and Gen Z voters. .

However, according to him, the difference is when the eligibility of the two people increases.

“That’s the difference Schedule Jokowi, several months before the determination or the election, if Ganjar is still too far away, “Asrinaldi said when contacted by JPNN.com on Tuesday (6/15).

The man who is also a political science professor said the survey results could change over the past 3 years, depending on actions taken by the governor of Central Java.

Asrinaldi said if Ganjar can stay calm when attacked by negative issues, it is possible that his eligibility will continue to skyrocket.

He explained that Ganjar Pranowo could get the same blessing from Megawati as Jokowi in 2014.

“This is substantive support, especially if you can tie it to a large body of the party, of course the PDIP elite, especially Megawati, will be aware of it,” he continued.