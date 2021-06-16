Donald Trump to visit border wall with Governor Greg Abbott on June 30





Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he had accepted the invitation to visit the southern Texas border with Governor Greg Abbott on June 30.

The Biden administration inherited from me the strongest, safest, and most secure border in US history and in just a matter of weeks it turned it into the worst border crisis in history. the United States. It is an unmitigated disaster area, Trump said in a statement.

Building a wall along the Texas-Mexico border was a key promise throughout Trump’s presidency, but he never fully delivered on his promises. His promise that Mexico would pay for the wall was not kept, and the 450 miles of barrier he built were mostly in Arizona and much less was made in the Rio Grande Valley, where border crossings are more common, according to the Washington Post.

Abbott announced last Thursday that Texas would take matters into its own hands and build its own border wall to stem the flow of migrants from Mexico. In a podcast interview on Tuesday, he explained that the wall would be at least partially funded by crowdfunding and that the state would solicit donations from across the country.

The announcement immediately sparked denunciations from those who said immigration law enforcement was a federal responsibility, not a state job, and questioned the constitutionality of the Abbotts intentions.

Abbott also announced plans to increase the capacity of local prisons along the border and increase arrests by having migrants arrested by state soldiers on charges against the state. Abbott scheduled a press conference Wednesday afternoon, where he said hell would provide more details on the plan.

Abbott has sharply criticized the Biden administration for its immigration policies in recent months, calling the border a crisis and accusing the president of helping cartels make more money. Policies include suspending construction of the border wall and ordering a review of the Trump administrations’ Mexican policy that requires asylum seekers to wait in Mexico until their hearing in U.S. immigration courts .

