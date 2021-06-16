Joe Bidens warns Xi Jinping

There are few coincidences in the world of foreign diplomacy. Two days after a Japanese government donation of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Taiwan on Friday last week, a US delegation led by US Senators Tammy Duckworth, Dan Sullivan and Chris Coons landed at Taipei International Airport (Songshan Airport) in a US Army transport plane, which flew from Osan Air Base in South Korea.

The all-party delegation of U.S. senators announced that Washington will donate 750,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan as part of the first wave of the U.S. overseas vaccine sharing program. Vaccine donations from Japan and the United States are a welcome relief and would help alleviate some of the pressure on Taiwan to obtain vaccines.

In addition to expressing their thanks for the support of Japan and the United States, as well as the tireless efforts of overseas Taiwanese and the diplomatic corps of nations, Taiwanese should regard vaccine donations as an indication of ‘a change in Taiwan’s role in the global strategic framework.

First, a US military plane reportedly accompanied the Japan Airlines plane that delivered the vaccines from Tokyo last week.

Second, the US delegation arrived aboard a Boeing C-17 Globemaster, rather than a more conventional Boeing C-40 Clipper, and landed at Songshan Airport, a dual-use commercial airport and base. military aerial. The plane parked in the military airbase area of ​​the airport complex, and the delegation met with President Tsai Ing-wen () at the Songshan Air Base Command Headquarters.

The visit was clearly designed to convey a strategic, political and military message. It was also the first time that US senators had flown in a US military aircraft to Taiwan, and the first time that a US military strategic lift aircraft had landed at Songshan Airport.

Capable of transporting US troops to all corners of the world, the C-17 Globemasters dispatched to Songshan Airport was a demonstration of the airport’s ability to accommodate such planes in an emergency.

Despite the steady march of the People’s Republic of China’s Bamboo Curtain through the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, if necessary, the United States can transport large strategic loads to Taipei or other frontline air bases. equipment and troops from US military bases in South Korea within six hours’ notice.

The landing of C-17s at Songshan Airport could also be interpreted as a robust deterrent response following an intrusion into Malaysian airspace by 16 air force planes from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army last Monday.

In August last year, a Chinese think tank claimed that a US military Lockheed EP-3E electronic signal reconnaissance aircraft landed and took off from a Taiwanese air base.

The Chinese-language version of the Chinese state-run tabloid newspaper, the Global Times, ran a lengthy editorial in which it shouted that [China] must give Tsai authorities a fundamental warning.

The article also warns: US military planes landing and taking off from Taiwanese airfields will start a war against the Taiwan Strait; [China] would crush Taiwan air bases and destroy US military planes.

The landing of the C-17s at Songshan Airport is arguably the most direct and open manifestation of the United States’ commitment to Taiwan since the research vessel Thomas G. Thompson of the US Office of Naval Research docked at the port of Kaohsiung for three days in October 2018.

However, other than the Global Times editorial, to date Beijing has taken no noticeable action in response to the C-17 landing on Taiwanese soil.

This made the Chinese army of 50 cents of ultra-nationalist keyboard warriors apoplectic in rage and sparked a wave of rarely seen criticism against the Taiwan Bureau of Chinese Affairs and other Chinese state bodies. .

The US delegation’s trip to the Maldives, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan connects important US military allies and partners. Along with the U.S. military patrolling the South China Sea island chains, the delegation was clearly part of a larger operation designed to demonstrate Washington’s determination to help U.S. allies resist Chinese expansionism before the G7 summit last weekend in the UK.

You could say that the delegation’s lightning visit to Taiwan on the C-17 was a fundamental warning from US President Joe Biden to Chinese President Xi Jinping ().

Sheng I-che is a graduate student of the Institute of Strategic and International Affairs of National Chung Cheng University..

Translated by Edward Jones