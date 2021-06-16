Boris Johnson faces possible Tory revolt over vote to extend coronavirus restrictions





B oris Johnson faces the prospect of a Tory rebellion when MPs are asked to approve the extension of coronavirus restrictions in England until July 19. The House of Commons will vote Wednesday evening on the four-week postponement of the end of the lockdown measures, aimed at gaining more time for the vaccination program. Labor has signaled it will back the extension so the PM is not defeated, but Tories skeptical of the lockdown are likely to express their anger in a debate. Science advisers said the delay was needed to avoid another spike in hospital admissions due to the rapidly spreading Delta variant first identified in India. Senior Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said it would take something unprecedented and remarkable for the restrictions to be extended beyond July 19. READ MORE Mr Johnson will face Sir Keir Starmer in First Ministers’ Questions, but it will be Health Secretary Matt Hancock who opens the debate on extending the restrictions. Delays are also set to hit Scotland after Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the continent’s passage to the lowest restriction level would likely be delayed by three weeks. The latest figures show 1,136 patients with Covid-19 were hospitalized in the UK on June 13, an increase of 18% from the previous week and the highest number since May 7. Executives in the hospitality industry said they were bitterly disappointed with the delay and called for a postponement of the reintroduction of business rate payments to support struggling businesses. Meanwhile, reports suggest ministers will soon announce that they will change the law to make vaccines mandatory for nursing home staff amid adoption concerns. Department of Health and Welfare (DHSC) officials did not deny a Guardian report indicating that ministers would approve the measure for social workers in England. According to plans, staff working with adults will have 16 weeks to get vaccinated or risk losing their jobs, according to the newspaper. NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said everyone over 18 should be able to apply for a vaccine by the end of this week. But a possible rift seems to have formed between the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunizations (JCVI) and ministers over the vaccination of young people. The Telegraph reported that the JCVI will recommend against vaccination of under-18s in an interim statement until more data can be obtained on the risks. However, a high-level government source referred to an earlier decision by the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the approach of other countries. The Pfizer vaccine has been licensed for 12-15 year olds by the MHRA and a number of countries will immunize children in these age groups, the source said. The ministers received no advice and no decision was taken. Local leaders in England have raised concerns about possible Pfizer vaccine shortages in their regions and a delay in rolling out jabs. Ian Ward, head of Birmingham City Council, told The Telegraph that unless the government can provide the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in sufficient numbers, it is difficult to see how we can safely unlock on July 19, adding that this applies to the whole country. Last week, Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi admitted that Pfizer / BioNTech’s vaccine supplies will be limited over the next few weeks, but said he was confident to offer every adult a first dose by the end of July. . That target has now changed, with the government announcing on Monday that it had been moved up to July 19. A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs insisted that there was no shortage of vaccines and that deliveries were arriving on time and in accordance with orders.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos