Covid-19 Jakarta Worrisome! Jokowi targets 7.5 million people to be vaccinated by end of August





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi target injection of 100,000 doses Covid-19 vaccine per day for DKI Jakarta area. Jokowi on his Instagram account @jokowi said that by the end of August, it was hoped that up to 7.5 million people in DKI Jakarta had participated in the vaccination. Meanwhile, DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said, based on data from the DKI Jakarta Provincial Health Office, the pandemic situation in the capital shows an alarming trend, as the increase has occurred. continuously and meaningfully, especially after the Eid holidays. “There is a new variant Covid-19 Those coming from abroad should also continue to be monitored, especially the Delta B1617.2 variant which is already broadcasting in Jakarta, “Anies wrote on her Instagram account @aniesbaswedan on Tuesday (6/15/2021). DKI Jakarta’s provincial health office noted that 1,502 confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 were added on Tuesday (6/15/2021), while total active cases at DKI had nearly penetrated 20,000 cases. . The head of the disease prevention and control division of DKI Jakarta’s provincial health office, Dwi Oktavia, said his party had carried out PCR tests on 13,192 samples. Of these tests, 8,970 people were tested by PCR to diagnose new cases with 1,502 positive results and 7,468 negative results. “In the past week, 82,497 people have been tested by PCR. Meanwhile, the total number of PCR tests at DKI Jakarta has now reached 388,637 per million population,” Dwi said in an official statement, Tuesday (15/6/2021). He said the number of active cases in Jakarta has increased by 148 cases, so the number of active Covid-19 cases to date has almost penetrated 20,000 cases or to be precise reached 19,244 cases. Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases in Jakarta so far is 452,295 cases. Out of the total number of cases, a total of 425,417 people were declared cured with a cure rate of 94.1%, and a total of 7,634 people died with a death rate of 1.7%, while the death rate in Indonesia was 2.8%. The positivity rate or the percentage of positive cases over the past week in Jakarta was 18.4%, while the percentage of total positive cases was 10.9%. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

